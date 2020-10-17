Area volleyball scores

Arcadia/Loup City Tournament

Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-20, 25-15

Centura def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-15

Gibbon def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-16, 25-22

Ravenna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-20, 25-14

Ravenna def. Centura, 25-23, 25-15

Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-13

West Holt def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-23, 25-16

Eagle Classic

Championship

Lutheran High Northeast def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-17

Pool A

Elkhorn Valley def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-18

Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-12

Lutheran High Northeast def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-11

Pool B

Summerland def. Blair, 27-25, 26-24

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-20, 25-19

Third Place

Blair def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-21

East Husker Conference Tournament

Championship

Howells/Dodge def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 25-19, 25-9

Consolation

Clarkson/Leigh def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-7, 25-21

Madison def. Twin River, 25-16, 26-24

Oakland-Craig def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur

Stanton def. Madison, 25-9, 25-14

Stanton def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-17

Wisner-Pilger def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-27, 25-20, 25-13

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-10

Semifinal

Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 23-25, 25-23, 30-28

Howells/Dodge def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 25-21

West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-20, 15-25, 25-23

Third Place

Pender def. North Bend Central, 25-23, 25-17

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Championship

Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 23-25, 25-15, 25-7, 25-15

Semifinal

Burwell def. Nebraska Christian, 21-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-17, 15-12

Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-12, 25-18, 29-27

Third Place

Fullerton def. Nebraska Christian, 28-26, 25-17, 25-22

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament

Pool A

Plainview def. Walthill, 25-10, 25-17

Ponca def. Plainview, 25-10, 25-17

Ponca def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-7

Pool B

Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-17

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wakefield, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17

Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-17, 14-25, 25-19

Pool C

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Bloomfield, 25-12, 20-25, 25-13

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Osmond, 25-22, 25-17

Pool D

Homer def. Winnebago, 25-19, 25-20

Tri County Northeast def. Homer, 25-12, 25-21

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-14, 25-12

Valentine Tournament

Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-12

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-18, 25-15

Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-17

Chadron def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-9

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-21

Chadron def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-21

