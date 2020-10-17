Arcadia/Loup City Tournament
Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-20, 25-15
Centura def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-15
Gibbon def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-16, 25-22
Ravenna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-20, 25-14
Ravenna def. Centura, 25-23, 25-15
Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-13
West Holt def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-23, 25-16
Eagle Classic
Championship
Lutheran High Northeast def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-17
Pool A
Elkhorn Valley def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-18
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-12
Lutheran High Northeast def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-11
Pool B
Summerland def. Blair, 27-25, 26-24
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-20, 25-19
Third Place
Blair def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-21
East Husker Conference Tournament
Championship
Howells/Dodge def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 25-19, 25-9
Consolation
Clarkson/Leigh def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-7, 25-21
Madison def. Twin River, 25-16, 26-24
Oakland-Craig def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur
Stanton def. Madison, 25-9, 25-14
Stanton def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-17
Wisner-Pilger def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-27, 25-20, 25-13
Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-10
Semifinal
Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 23-25, 25-23, 30-28
Howells/Dodge def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 25-21
West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-20, 15-25, 25-23
Third Place
Pender def. North Bend Central, 25-23, 25-17
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Championship
Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 23-25, 25-15, 25-7, 25-15
Semifinal
Burwell def. Nebraska Christian, 21-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-17, 15-12
Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-12, 25-18, 29-27
Third Place
Fullerton def. Nebraska Christian, 28-26, 25-17, 25-22
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament
Pool A
Plainview def. Walthill, 25-10, 25-17
Ponca def. Plainview, 25-10, 25-17
Ponca def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-7
Pool B
Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-17
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wakefield, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17
Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-17, 14-25, 25-19
Pool C
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Bloomfield, 25-12, 20-25, 25-13
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Osmond, 25-22, 25-17
Pool D
Homer def. Winnebago, 25-19, 25-20
Tri County Northeast def. Homer, 25-12, 25-21
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-14, 25-12
Valentine Tournament
Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-12
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-18, 25-15
Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-17
Chadron def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-9
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-21
Chadron def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-21