Area volleyball scores

Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County Northeast, 25-21, 27-25

Plainview def. Madison, 25-13, 25-22, 25-12

Wausa def. Winside, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15

Anselmo-Merna Tournament

Anselmo-Merna def. Riverside, 25-23, 25-18

Anselmo-Merna def. St. Mary's, 25-23, 25-13

CWC def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-23

Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-21, 25-22

Conestoga Triangular

Arlington def. Conestoga, 25-18, 25-13

Arlington def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-22

Hartington-Newcastle Tournament

Pool A

Hartington-Newcastle def. North Central, 25-13, 25-19

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-13, 25-19

Pool B

Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 25-13, 25-19

Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family Triangular

Howells/Dodge def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-7, 25-6

Howells/Dodge def. Twin River, 24-7, 24-6

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-8

Lincoln /Millard South Invite

Bellevue East def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-23

Lincoln High def. Bellevue East, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19

Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-23

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-17, 25-20

Millard South def. Lincoln High, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18

Millard South def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-19

Millard South def. Omaha Westside, 25-18, 27-25

Omaha Westside def. Bellevue East, 25-14, 25-19

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-20

Omaha Westside def. Norfolk, 25-12, 25-14

Wisner-Pilger Classic

Consolation

Douglas County West def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. Wynot, 25-19, 25-20

First Round

Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21

Norfolk Catholic def. Douglas County West, 25-20, 25-17

O'Neill def. Wynot, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19

Semifinal

Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-20

St. Paul def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-19, 25-15

Third Place

O'Neill def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 26-24

