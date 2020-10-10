Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County Northeast, 25-21, 27-25
Plainview def. Madison, 25-13, 25-22, 25-12
Wausa def. Winside, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15
Anselmo-Merna Tournament
Anselmo-Merna def. Riverside, 25-23, 25-18
Anselmo-Merna def. St. Mary's, 25-23, 25-13
CWC def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-23
Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-21, 25-22
Conestoga Triangular
Arlington def. Conestoga, 25-18, 25-13
Arlington def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-22
Hartington-Newcastle Tournament
Pool A
Hartington-Newcastle def. North Central, 25-13, 25-19
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-13, 25-19
Pool B
Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 25-13, 25-19
Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family Triangular
Howells/Dodge def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-7, 25-6
Howells/Dodge def. Twin River, 24-7, 24-6
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-8
Lincoln /Millard South Invite
Bellevue East def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-23
Lincoln High def. Bellevue East, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19
Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-23
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-17, 25-20
Millard South def. Lincoln High, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18
Millard South def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-19
Millard South def. Omaha Westside, 25-18, 27-25
Omaha Westside def. Bellevue East, 25-14, 25-19
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-20
Omaha Westside def. Norfolk, 25-12, 25-14
Wisner-Pilger Classic
Consolation
Douglas County West def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. Wynot, 25-19, 25-20
First Round
Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21
Norfolk Catholic def. Douglas County West, 25-20, 25-17
O'Neill def. Wynot, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19
Semifinal
Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-20
St. Paul def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-19, 25-15
Third Place
O'Neill def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 26-24