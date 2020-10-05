Silver Lake Triangular
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Silver Lake, 25-19, 25-23
Smith Center, Kan. def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-19, 25-17
Access all content on our website for $5.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
-