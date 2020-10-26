Class C-1
Sub-district C1-1
Syracuse def. Fairbury, 25-16, 25-7, 25-10
Auburn def. Falls City, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23
Sub-district C1-2
Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19
Sub-district C1-4
Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13
Bishop Neumann def. Douglas County West, 20-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-23
Sub-district C1-7
Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central, 25-7, 25-9, 25-12
Sub-district C1-8
St. Paul def. Central City, 25-8, 25-18, 25-9
Sub-district C1-9
Minden def. Gibbon, 25-23, 25-7, 25-20
Adams Central def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 25-8
Sub-district C1-11
Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-20, 25-5, 25-8
Class C-2
Sub-district C2-1
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-12, 25-20, 25-15
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23
Sub-district C2-4
Pender def. Wakefield
Sub-district C2-5
Crofton def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 25-24, 25-18
Sub-district C2-6
Lutheran High Northeast def. Stanton, 25-19, 25-15, 25-11
Norfolk Catholic def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
Sub-district C2-7
Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-12, 25-10
Cross County def. Aquinas, 19-25, 26-24, 26-16, 33-31
Sub-district C2-8
Fillmore Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-21, 25-8
Superior def. Sutton, 24-26, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 15-5
Sub-district C2-9
Centura def. Burwell, 22-25, 25-23, 17-25, 27-25, 15-13
Ravenna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-15, 25-16, 25-9
Sub-district C2-10
Elm Creek def. Blue Hill, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13
Sub-district C2-11
South Loup def. Sutherland, 25-10, 25-9, 25-13
Class D-1
Sub-district D1-1
Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-10, 25-18, 12-25, 25-14
Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-20, 25-13, 25-14
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15
Sub-district D1-2
Mead def. Yutan, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16
Sub-district D1-3
Tri County Northeast def. Wausa, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-16
Sub-district D1-4
Bloomfield def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-23, 25-15
Hartington-Newcastle def. Boyd County, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 25-13
Sub-district D1-5
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 17-25, 25-8, 25-16
Neligh-Oakdale def. West Holt, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18
Sub-district D1-6
East Butler def. Twin River,
Sub-district D1-7
Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-20, 25-21, 25-13
Sub-district D1-9
Pleasanton def. Axtell, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19
Amherst def. Alma, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23
Sub-district D1-10
Ansley-Litchfield def. Sandhills Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-11
Anselmo-Merna def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14
Sub-district D1-11
Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-5, 25-7, 25-11
Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-16, 25-13
Class D-2
Sub-district D2-3
Giltner def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21
Hampton def. Osceola, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 16-25, 15-10
Sub-district D2-4
St. Edward def. Elba, 25-6, 25-6, 25-7
Sub-district D2-5
Winside def. Randolph, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20
Sub-district D2-7
Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-7, 25-7
Sub-district D2-8
Bertrand def. Brady, 25-11, 25-8, 25-9
Sub-district D2-9
Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 25-7, 25-12, 25-11
Sub-district D2-10
Arthur County def. Paxton, 25-21, 15-25, 25-9, 25-23
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-10, 20-25, 25-20, 25-10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Gordon/Rushville vs. Bayard, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Leyton vs. Potter-Dix, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Morrill vs. Hemingford, ppd. to Oct 27th.
North Platte St. Patrick's vs. Minatare, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Ogallala vs. Chadron, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Sidney vs. Mitchell, ppd. to Oct 27th.
South Platte vs. Kimball, ppd. to Oct 27th.