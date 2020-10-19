Area volleyball scores

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-8, 15-3

Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 24-26, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-12

Crofton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Mercy, 25-9, 25-12, 25-20

Elm Creek def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15

Falls City def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-7, 25-15

Guardian Angels def. Pierce, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17

Humphrey St. Francis def. Central Valley, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11

Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19

Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-23

Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-9

Ralston def. Nebraska City, 27-25, 25-18

Shelton def. Kenesaw, 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 25-12

West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-18, 25-9

Crossroads Conference

Consolation

Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-10, 25-14

Semifinal

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. McCool Junction, 25-21, 25-10, 25-12

Cross County def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 18-25, 15-8

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament

Consolation

Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph, 25-10, 25-15

Wakefield def. Homer, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21

Wausa def. Tri County, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17

Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-18

Quarterfinal

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-11

Ponca def. Wausa, 25-7, 25-22

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-21

Wynot def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-18

Semifinal

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winside, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20

Ponca def. Wynot, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-9

Metro Tournament

Bellevue West def. Millard West, 25-21, 25-17

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-21, 25-11

Gretna def. Bellevue East, 25-21, 25-13

Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-22, 25-7

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-16

Papillion-LaVista def. Millard South, 25-23, 25-6

Mitchell Triangular

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 26-24

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-12, 16-25, 25-22

Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-15, 25-13

NVC Tournament

First Round

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14

Elkhorn Valley def. Santee, 2-0

Neligh-Oakdale def. West Holt, 25-10, 25-16, 22-25, 24-26, 15-8

Quarterfinal

Elkhorn Valley def. Stuart, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14

Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-16, 25-10, 25-14

Republican Plains Conference Tournament

First Round

Alma def. Southern Valley

Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17

Paxton def. Maxwell, 28-30, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14

Southwest def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 27-25, 25-20

Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11

Quarterfinal

Alma def. Cambridge, 14-25, 25-21, 25-11, 17-25, 15-7

Bertrand def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-10, 25-10, 25-9

Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-18, 25-7, 25-18

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament

Fairbury def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-16

Milford def. Sandy Creek

Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 25-22

Quarterfinal

Centennial def. Milford, 25-6, 25-23

David City def. Sutton, 26-24, 25-9

Superior def. Fairbury, 25-18, 27-25

Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-14

Spalding Academy Triangular

Palmer def. Elba, 25-19, 25-13

Palmer def. Spalding Academy, 25-15, 25-14

TVC Conference Tournament

Third Place

Blue Hill def. Franklin, 26-24, 25-15, 25-17

