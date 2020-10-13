Area volleyball scores

Columbus Lakeview def. Lutheran High Northeast, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 27-29, 15-11

Fullerton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 19-25, 25-10, 26-24, 25-8

Winnebago def. Madison, 25-20, 12-25, 18-25, 25-14, 15-9

Broken Bow Triangular

Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-11

Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-19, 25-18

Central Valley Triangular

Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-18

Central Valley def. St. Edward, 25-8, 25-10

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-17, 25-20

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-18

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-13

Palmer Triangular

Elba def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-7, 25-6

Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-16

Palmer def. Elba, 29-27, 25-14

Plainview Triangular

Randolph def. Plainview, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23

Wynot def. Plainview, 25-14, 25-16

Tri County Northeast Triangular

Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 25-19, 25-13

Tri County Northeast def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-23, 25-15

Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23

