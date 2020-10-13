Columbus Lakeview def. Lutheran High Northeast, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 27-29, 15-11
Fullerton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 19-25, 25-10, 26-24, 25-8
Winnebago def. Madison, 25-20, 12-25, 18-25, 25-14, 15-9
Broken Bow Triangular
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-11
Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-19, 25-18
Central Valley Triangular
Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-18
Central Valley def. St. Edward, 25-8, 25-10
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-17, 25-20
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-18
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-13
Palmer Triangular
Elba def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-7, 25-6
Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-16
Palmer def. Elba, 29-27, 25-14
Plainview Triangular
Randolph def. Plainview, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23
Wynot def. Plainview, 25-14, 25-16
Tri County Northeast Triangular
Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 25-19, 25-13
Tri County Northeast def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-23, 25-15
Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23