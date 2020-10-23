Area volleyball scores

Harvard def. Franklin, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22

Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 26-28, 25-21, 25-23, 25-7

Sterling def. Johnson-Brock, 23-25, 25-20, 13-25, 25-19, 15-13

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular

Ansley-Litchfield def. Loomis, 18-25, 25-16, 25-23

Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-16, 25-12

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-15

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Third Place

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 11-25, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 15-11

Southwest Conference Tournament

Championship

Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 25-12, 24-26, 25-17

First Round

Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-6

Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 20-25, 25-11, 25-14

Semifinal

Broken Bow def. Minden, 25-22, 25-17

Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-20

Third Place

Gothenburg def. Minden, 25-23, 25-13

Tags

In other news