Area volleyball scores

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14

Hi-Line def. Hitchcock County, 25-19, 26-24, 25-18

Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10

Omaha Westside Tournament

Pool A

Bellevue West def. Millard North, 25-23, 25-23

Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23

Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 25-12, 25-18

Papillion-LaVista def. Millard North, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-17, 25-21

Pool B

Elkhorn def. Lincoln Southwest, 27-25, 26-24

