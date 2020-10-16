Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14
Hi-Line def. Hitchcock County, 25-19, 26-24, 25-18
Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10
Omaha Westside Tournament
Pool A
Bellevue West def. Millard North, 25-23, 25-23
Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23
Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 25-12, 25-18
Papillion-LaVista def. Millard North, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-17, 25-21
Pool B
Elkhorn def. Lincoln Southwest, 27-25, 26-24