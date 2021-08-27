Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-15, 25-21, 25-14

Hay Springs def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14

Hi-Line def. Arapahoe, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24, 25-20

Pleasanton def. Brady, 25-11, 25-9, 25-16

Sandhills/Thedford def. Mullen, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17

Sedgwick County, Colo. def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-14, 25-9

Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-21, 25-9, 25-14

Bellevue West Invitational

Pool A

Papillion-LaVista South def. Waverly, 25-6, 25-12

Waverly def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-15, 25-10

Waverly def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-21, 25-22

Pool B

Omaha Marian def. Bellevue West, 13-25, 25-12, 25-22

Omaha Marian def. North Platte, 25-11, 25-11

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bellevue West, 25-16, 25-11

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. North Platte, 25-5, 25-6

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Marian, 25-15, 25-21

Pool C

Millard South def. Lincoln East, 25-20, 25-22

Millard South def. Millard North, 28-18, 28-18

Millard West def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-16

Millard West def. Millard North, 25-17, 25-16

Millard West def. Millard South, 25-18, 26-24

Pool D

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-18, 25-15

Platte County, Mo. def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 26-24

Buffalo Wyo. Invitational

Pool Play

Pool B

Alliance def. Buffalo, Wyo., 25-9, 24-26, 15-10

Alliance def. Glenrock, Wyo., 25-9, 25-15

Alliance def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-17, 25-15

