Ainsworth def. West Holt, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20
Archbishop Bergan def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-10, 25-22, 25-18
Battle Creek def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-16, 25-11
Crofton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24
Howells/Dodge def. Wakefield-Allen, 23-25, 30-28, 27-25, 25-22
Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 14-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-11, 15-12
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-8, 25-15, 25-11
Norfolk def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 28-26
North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-14, 25-13, 18-25, 25-22
Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-10, 25-8, 25-21
St. Mary's def. Santee, 25-13, 25-22
St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-19
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14
|Summerland Triangular
Boyd County def. Creighton, 26-24, 25-21
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-15
Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-23
|Twin Loup Triangular
Pleasanton def. Twin Loup, 25-20, 25-22
Pleasanton def. North Central, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14
|Winside Triangular
Osmond def. Winside, 15-25, 25-15, 25-16
Osmond def. Homer, 25-23, 25-17
Winside def. Homer, 25-19, 25-10