Area volleyball scores

CWC def. St. Mary's, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9

Columbus Scotus def. Wayne, 25-17, 8-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10

Crofton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23

Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20

Guardian Angels def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-17, 25-21, 26-24

Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 14-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23

Lutheran High Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16

Plainview def. Creighton, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 8-15

Ponca def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17

West Point-Beemer def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17

Wynot def. Winside, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

Humphrey St. Francis Triangular

Burwell def. St. Edward, 25-7, 25-11

Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-19

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-7

Madison Triangular

Wakefield def. Madison

Wakefield def. Spalding Academy, 25-7, 25-12

Pender Triangular

Howells/Dodge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-13, 25-14

Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-23

Tekamah-Herman Triangular

Cedar Bluffs def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-13

Tekamah-Herman def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18

Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-12

West Holt Triangular

O'Neill def. Valentine, 25-21, 25-10

O'Neill def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-8

Valentine def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-13

