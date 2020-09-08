CWC def. St. Mary's, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9
Columbus Scotus def. Wayne, 25-17, 8-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10
Crofton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23
Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20
Guardian Angels def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-17, 25-21, 26-24
Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 14-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23
Lutheran High Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16
Plainview def. Creighton, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 8-15
Ponca def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17
West Point-Beemer def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17
Wynot def. Winside, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20
Humphrey St. Francis Triangular
Burwell def. St. Edward, 25-7, 25-11
Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-19
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-7
Madison Triangular
Wakefield def. Madison
Wakefield def. Spalding Academy, 25-7, 25-12
Pender Triangular
Howells/Dodge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-13, 25-14
Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-23
Tekamah-Herman Triangular
Cedar Bluffs def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-13
Tekamah-Herman def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-12
West Holt Triangular
O'Neill def. Valentine, 25-21, 25-10
O'Neill def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-8
Valentine def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-13