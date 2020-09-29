Area volleyball scores

Boyd County def. Summerland, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-11

Clarkson/Leigh def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-23, 28-26, 25-16

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-8, 25-18, 25-16

Fremont def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Battle Creek, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17

Ord def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15

Pender def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-17, 25-20, 14-25, 25-17

Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

Arlington Triangular

Wayne def. Arlington, 25-10, 25-8

Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 25-15

West Point-Beemer def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-16

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular

Central Valley def. Osmond, 25-21, 25-20

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Central Valley, 26-24, 24-26, 25-21

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Osmond, 25-16, 25-15

Hartington-Newcastle Triangular

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wakefield, 25-19, 25-18

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22

Wausa def. Wakefield, 25-22, 18-25, 25-11

Norfolk Catholic Triangular

Lutheran High Northeast def. Crofton, 25-14, 25-10

Lutheran High Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic, 26-24, 25-20, 11-12

Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13

Plainview Triangular

Bloomfield def. Plainview, 25-21, 25-16

Neligh-Oakdale def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-10

Ponca Triangular

Ponca def. Tri County Northeast

Tekamah-Herman Triangular

Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-16

Tekamah-Herman def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-12

Valentine Triangular

Cody-Kilgore def. Valentine, 25-23, 25-20

North Central def. Valentine, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger Double Triangular

Howells/Dodge def. Madison, 25-8, 25-8

Wisner-Pilger def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 24-26, 26-24, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-11

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Boyd County vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd.

North Bend Central vs. Twin River, ppd.

Ponca vs. Wynot, ppd.

Spalding Academy vs. St. Edward, ppd.

St. Edward vs. Riverside, ppd.

Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd.

Winnebago vs. Walthill, ppd.

Wynot vs. Tri County Northeast, ppd.

