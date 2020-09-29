Boyd County def. Summerland, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-11
Clarkson/Leigh def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-23, 28-26, 25-16
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-8, 25-18, 25-16
Fremont def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Battle Creek, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17
Ord def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15
Pender def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-17, 25-20, 14-25, 25-17
Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Arlington Triangular
Wayne def. Arlington, 25-10, 25-8
Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 25-15
West Point-Beemer def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-16
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular
Central Valley def. Osmond, 25-21, 25-20
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Central Valley, 26-24, 24-26, 25-21
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Osmond, 25-16, 25-15
Hartington-Newcastle Triangular
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wakefield, 25-19, 25-18
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22
Wausa def. Wakefield, 25-22, 18-25, 25-11
Norfolk Catholic Triangular
Lutheran High Northeast def. Crofton, 25-14, 25-10
Lutheran High Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic, 26-24, 25-20, 11-12
Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13
Plainview Triangular
Bloomfield def. Plainview, 25-21, 25-16
Neligh-Oakdale def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-10
Ponca Triangular
Ponca def. Tri County Northeast
Tekamah-Herman Triangular
Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-16
Tekamah-Herman def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-12
Valentine Triangular
Cody-Kilgore def. Valentine, 25-23, 25-20
North Central def. Valentine, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger Double Triangular
Howells/Dodge def. Madison, 25-8, 25-8
Wisner-Pilger def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 24-26, 26-24, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Boyd County vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd.
North Bend Central vs. Twin River, ppd.
Ponca vs. Wynot, ppd.
Spalding Academy vs. St. Edward, ppd.
St. Edward vs. Riverside, ppd.
Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd.
Winnebago vs. Walthill, ppd.
Wynot vs. Tri County Northeast, ppd.