Area volleyball scores

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Ponca, 25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 25-22

Crofton def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-12, 29-27, 23-25

Guardian Angels def. Homer, 25-10, 25-13, 25-21

Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 35-33, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18

Lutheran High Northeast def. Howells/Dodge, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11

Niobrara/Verdigre def. West Holt, 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15

Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-16, 16-25, 28-26, 25-22

St. Paul def. Adams Central, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19

Tekamah-Herman def. Madison, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16

Boone Central Triangular

Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-13

Columbus Lakeview def. Nebraska Christian, 25-9, 25-18

Nebraska Christian def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-21, 25-16

CWC Double Triangular

CWC def. Stuart, 25-16, 25-12

Humphrey-Lindsey Holy Family Triangular

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 26-24, 25-23

West Point-Beemer def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20

West Point-Beemer def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-20

Randolph Triangular

Randolph def. Wakefield, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18

Randolph def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-13

St Mary's Triangular

Boyd County def. North Central, 25-22, 25-22

Boyd County def. St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-7

North Central def. St. Mary's, 25-12, 25-16

Stanton Triangular

Pender def. Stanton, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21

Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-10, 25-17

Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-19, 25-17

Summerland Triangular

O'Neill def. Creighton, 25-17, 25-14

O'Neill def. Summerland, 25-18, 20-25, 25-21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

CWC vs. Fullerton, ppd.

Elkhorn Valley vs. Plainview, ppd.

Neligh-Oakdale vs. Battle Creek, ppd.

North Bend Central vs. Oakland-Craig, ppd.

Osmond vs. Battle Creek, ppd.

Osmond vs. Neligh-Oakdale, ppd.

Stuart vs. Fullerton, ppd.

Twin River vs. Clarkson/Leigh, ppd.

