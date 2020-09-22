Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Ponca, 25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 25-22
Crofton def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-12, 29-27, 23-25
Guardian Angels def. Homer, 25-10, 25-13, 25-21
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 35-33, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18
Lutheran High Northeast def. Howells/Dodge, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11
Niobrara/Verdigre def. West Holt, 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15
Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-16, 16-25, 28-26, 25-22
St. Paul def. Adams Central, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19
Tekamah-Herman def. Madison, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16
Boone Central Triangular
Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-13
Columbus Lakeview def. Nebraska Christian, 25-9, 25-18
Nebraska Christian def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-21, 25-16
CWC Double Triangular
CWC def. Stuart, 25-16, 25-12
Humphrey-Lindsey Holy Family Triangular
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 26-24, 25-23
West Point-Beemer def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20
West Point-Beemer def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-20
Randolph Triangular
Randolph def. Wakefield, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18
Randolph def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-13
St Mary's Triangular
Boyd County def. North Central, 25-22, 25-22
Boyd County def. St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-7
North Central def. St. Mary's, 25-12, 25-16
Stanton Triangular
Pender def. Stanton, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21
Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-10, 25-17
Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-19, 25-17
Summerland Triangular
O'Neill def. Creighton, 25-17, 25-14
O'Neill def. Summerland, 25-18, 20-25, 25-21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
CWC vs. Fullerton, ppd.
Elkhorn Valley vs. Plainview, ppd.
Neligh-Oakdale vs. Battle Creek, ppd.
North Bend Central vs. Oakland-Craig, ppd.
Osmond vs. Battle Creek, ppd.
Osmond vs. Neligh-Oakdale, ppd.
Stuart vs. Fullerton, ppd.
Twin River vs. Clarkson/Leigh, ppd.