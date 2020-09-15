Ainsworth def. West Holt, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17
Archbishop Bergan def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18
Battle Creek def. Pierce, 25-18, 17-25, 25-27, 25-16, 15-6
Crofton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 26-24, 25-17, 25-13
Guardian Angels def. Wayne, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19
Howells/Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-9, 25-19
Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23
Lutheran High Northeast def. O'Neill, 25-8, 25-8, 25-17
Neligh-Oakdale def. Randolph, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19
Oakland-Craig def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 21-25, 25-17, 28-30, 25-22, 15-10
Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22
St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18
St. Mary's def. Santee, 25-14, 25-18
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-14, 25-17, 25-22
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-8, 25-21
Creighton Triangular
Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-12, 22-25, 25-18
Summerland def. Boyd County, 27-25, 26-24
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-13
Osmond Triangular
Homer def. Winside, 25-18, 25-25, 25-23
Winside def. Osmond, 27-25, 25-23
Twin Loup Triangular
Pleasanton def. North Central, 25-14, 25-14
Pleasanton def. Twin Loup, 25-16, 25-11
Twin Loup def. North Central, 25-18, 25-9