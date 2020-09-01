Burwell def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 20-25, 29-27, 14-25, 25-21, 17-15
Clarkson/Leigh def. Howells/Dodge, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22, 25-13
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 18-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-12
Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-11, 25-15
Homer def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-16, 25-12
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-11, 16-25, 25-21
Lutheran High Northeast def. Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-13, 25-23, 25-22
O'Neill def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-17, 17-25, 25-13, 25-14
Pender def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15
West Point-Beemer def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21
Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22
CWC Triangular
CWC def. Central Valley, 25-17, 25-14
CWC def. Summerland, 25-18, 26-24
Summerland def. Central Valley, 26-24, 25-20
Madison Triangular
North Bend Central def. Madison, 25-8, 25-11
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-18
Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 25-9, 25-11
Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular
Creighton def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-15
Osmond def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-18
Plainview Triangular
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-23
Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-15
Winside def. St. Mary's, 26-24, 25-21