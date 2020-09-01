Area volleyball scores

Burwell def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 20-25, 29-27, 14-25, 25-21, 17-15

Clarkson/Leigh def. Howells/Dodge, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22, 25-13

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 18-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-12

Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-11, 25-15

Homer def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-16, 25-12

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-11, 16-25, 25-21

Lutheran High Northeast def. Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-13, 25-23, 25-22

O'Neill def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-17, 17-25, 25-13, 25-14

Pender def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15

West Point-Beemer def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21

Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22

CWC Triangular

CWC def. Central Valley, 25-17, 25-14

CWC def. Summerland, 25-18, 26-24

Summerland def. Central Valley, 26-24, 25-20

Madison Triangular

North Bend Central def. Madison, 25-8, 25-11

North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-18

Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 25-9, 25-11

Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular

Creighton def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-15

Osmond def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-18

Plainview Triangular

St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-23

Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-15

Winside def. St. Mary's, 26-24, 25-21

