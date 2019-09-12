Bloomfield def. Wausa, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Boyd County def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 27-25, 25-21
Burke, S.D. def. St. Mary's, 25-8, 25-11, 25-14
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 25-16, 30-28
Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-7, 25-10, 25-15
Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21
North Bend Central def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18
O'Neill def. Crofton, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17
Stuart def. Creighton, 25-5, 25-13, 25-15
Wahoo def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger def. Oakland-Craig, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-14
Wynot def. Viborg-Hurley, S.D., 25-6, 25-22, 25-12
|Burwell Triangular
Burwell def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-17
Fullerton def. Burwell, 29-27, 19-25, 25-18
Fullerton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-11
|North Central Triangular
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-22, 27-25
CWC def. North Central, 25-10, 25-11
|Osmond Triangular
Osmond def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-12, 25-18
Osmond def. Randolph, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18
|Plainview Tournament
Battle Creek def. Madison, 25-13, 25-3
West Holt def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-22
|Consolation
Plainview def. Madison, 2-0
|Championship
Battle Creek def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-11
|Santee Triangular
Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-13, 17-25, 25-20
Spalding Academy def. Santee, 20-25, 25-19, 30-28
|Twin River Triangular
Twin River def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-15
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-22, 25-14
|Wakefield Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield-Allen, 15-25, 25-13, 25-22
|Pool B
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-23, 25-20
Lutheran High Northeast def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-18, 25-11
Ponca def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-21, 25-19
Ponca def. Homer, 25-16, 25-20
|Winnebago Triangular
Omaha Christian Academy def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-21
Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-19