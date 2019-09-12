Area volleyball scores

Bloomfield def. Wausa, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17

Boyd County def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 27-25, 25-21

Burke, S.D. def. St. Mary's, 25-8, 25-11, 25-14

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 25-16, 30-28

Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-7, 25-10, 25-15

Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21

North Bend Central def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18

O'Neill def. Crofton, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17

Stuart def. Creighton, 25-5, 25-13, 25-15

Wahoo def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger def. Oakland-Craig, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-14

Wynot def. Viborg-Hurley, S.D., 25-6, 25-22, 25-12

Burwell Triangular

Burwell def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-17

Fullerton def. Burwell, 29-27, 19-25, 25-18

Fullerton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-11

North Central Triangular

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-22, 27-25

CWC def. North Central, 25-10, 25-11

Osmond Triangular

Osmond def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-12, 25-18

Osmond def. Randolph, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18

Plainview Tournament

Battle Creek def. Madison, 25-13, 25-3

West Holt def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-22

Consolation

Plainview def. Madison, 2-0

Championship

Battle Creek def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-11

Santee Triangular

Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-13, 17-25, 25-20

Spalding Academy def. Santee, 20-25, 25-19, 30-28

Twin River Triangular

Twin River def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-15

West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-22, 25-14

Wakefield Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield-Allen, 15-25, 25-13, 25-22

Pool B

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-23, 25-20

Lutheran High Northeast def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-18, 25-11

Ponca def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-21, 25-19

Ponca def. Homer, 25-16, 25-20

Winnebago Triangular

Omaha Christian Academy def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-21

Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-19

