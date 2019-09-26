Area volleyball scores

Burwell def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 25-22, 13-25, 25-22

Hartington-Newcastle def. Osmond, 25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-7

Humphrey St. Francis def. Bloomfield, 28-26, 25-11, 25-10

Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

Lutheran High Northeast def. Pierce, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14

North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17

Valentine def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 22-25, 15-9

Wausa def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

Cedar Bluffs Triangular

Cedar Bluffs def. Pender, 25-17, 25-19

Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-6, 25-19

Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-27, 25-15, 25-19

Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-13

Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-10

Hartington Cedar Catholic Triangular

O'Neill def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-17

Wayne def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15

Winside Triangular

Walthill def. Santee, 25-21, 28-26

Winside def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-5

Winside def. Santee, 25-9, 25-13

Wisner-Pilger Triangular

Battle Creek def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-19

Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-10, 25-13

Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-10

Wynot Triangular

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16

Wynot def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-13, 25-22

Wynot def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-17, 25-21

Tags

In other news