Burwell def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 25-22, 13-25, 25-22
Hartington-Newcastle def. Osmond, 25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-7
Humphrey St. Francis def. Bloomfield, 28-26, 25-11, 25-10
Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16
Lutheran High Northeast def. Pierce, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14
North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17
Valentine def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 22-25, 15-9
Wausa def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23
|Cedar Bluffs Triangular
Cedar Bluffs def. Pender, 25-17, 25-19
Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-6, 25-19
|Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-27, 25-15, 25-19
Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-13
Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-10
|Hartington Cedar Catholic Triangular
O'Neill def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-17
Wayne def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15
|Winside Triangular
Walthill def. Santee, 25-21, 28-26
Winside def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-5
Winside def. Santee, 25-9, 25-13
|Wisner-Pilger Triangular
Battle Creek def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-19
Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-10, 25-13
Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-10
|Wynot Triangular
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16
Wynot def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-13, 25-22
Wynot def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-17, 25-21