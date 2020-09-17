Area volleyball scores

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Creighton, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15, 25-15

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-12, 25-6, 25-18

Lutheran High Northeast def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-20, 25-12

Ord def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-19, 25-14

Pender def. Wakefield, 25-15, 15-25, 25-23, 25-13

Pierce def. Crofton, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15

Randolph def. Wausa, 25-14, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15

Wahoo def. Oakland-Craig, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23

West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11, 25-13

Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-23, 18-25, 25-12, 25-19

Wisner-Pilger def. North Bend Central, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22

Clarkson/Leigh Triangular

Clarkson/Leigh def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-11

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-11, 25-18

Cody-Kilgore Triangular

Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-12

Gordon/Rushville def. Ainsworth, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23

Gregory Triangular

Boyd County def. Stuart, 25-20, 25-13

Stuart def. Gregory, S.D., 25-16, 25-17, 25-22

Santee Triangular

Omaha Nation def. Santee, 26-24, 25-9

Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 11-25, 25-22, 25-23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Elkhorn Valley vs. North Central, ppd.

Howells/Dodge vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ppd.

Tags

In other news