Elgin Public/Pope John def. Creighton, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15, 25-15
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-12, 25-6, 25-18
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-20, 25-12
Ord def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-19, 25-14
Pender def. Wakefield, 25-15, 15-25, 25-23, 25-13
Pierce def. Crofton, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15
Randolph def. Wausa, 25-14, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15
Wahoo def. Oakland-Craig, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23
West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11, 25-13
Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-23, 18-25, 25-12, 25-19
Wisner-Pilger def. North Bend Central, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22
Clarkson/Leigh Triangular
Clarkson/Leigh def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-11
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-11, 25-18
Cody-Kilgore Triangular
Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-12
Gordon/Rushville def. Ainsworth, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23
Gregory Triangular
Boyd County def. Stuart, 25-20, 25-13
Stuart def. Gregory, S.D., 25-16, 25-17, 25-22
Santee Triangular
Omaha Nation def. Santee, 26-24, 25-9
Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 11-25, 25-22, 25-23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Elkhorn Valley vs. North Central, ppd.
Howells/Dodge vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ppd.