Burke, S.D. def. St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20
O'Neill def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12
Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22
Wausa def. Bloomfield, 11-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15
Wynot def. Viborg-Hurley, S.D., 25-11, 25-8, 25-11
Ainsworth Triangular
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-19, 25-21
CWC def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-22
Battle Creek Triangular
Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22
Battle Creek def. Summerland, 25-23, 25-27, 25-13
Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-9
Fullerton Triangular
Fullerton def. Burwell, 25-19, 25-15
Fullerton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-14
Omaha Nation Triangular
Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 15-25, 25-13
Spalding Academy def. Omaha Nation, 25-19, 25-16
Randolph Triangular
Osmond def. Tri County Northeast, 29-27, 25-20
Randolph def. Osmond, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21
Randolph def. Tri County Northeast, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21
Schuyler Triangular
West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-16
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-9
Wakefield Tournament
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-20
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 25-14
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-16
Lutheran High Northeast def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-8, 25-17
Lutheran High Northeast def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-11
Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-18, 25-12
Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 28-26, 25-22
Walthill Triangular
Omaha Christian Academy def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-14
Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24