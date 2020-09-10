Area volleyball scores

Burke, S.D. def. St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20

O'Neill def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12

Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22

Wausa def. Bloomfield, 11-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15

Wynot def. Viborg-Hurley, S.D., 25-11, 25-8, 25-11

Ainsworth Triangular

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-19, 25-21

CWC def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-22

Battle Creek Triangular

Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22

Battle Creek def. Summerland, 25-23, 25-27, 25-13

Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-9

Fullerton Triangular

Fullerton def. Burwell, 25-19, 25-15

Fullerton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-14

Omaha Nation Triangular

Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 15-25, 25-13

Spalding Academy def. Omaha Nation, 25-19, 25-16

Randolph Triangular

Osmond def. Tri County Northeast, 29-27, 25-20

Randolph def. Osmond, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21

Randolph def. Tri County Northeast, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21

Schuyler Triangular

West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-16

West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-9

Wakefield Tournament

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-20

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 25-14

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-16

Lutheran High Northeast def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-8, 25-17

Lutheran High Northeast def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-11

Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-18, 25-12

Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 28-26, 25-22

Walthill Triangular

Omaha Christian Academy def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-14

Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24

