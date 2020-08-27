Area volleyball scores

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13

Aquinas def. Guardian Angels, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 11-25, 15-13

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16

Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-5, 25-13

Lincon Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Madison, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16

O'Neill def. Pierce, 26-24, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14

Oakland Craig def. Howells-Dodge, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23

Stuart at Twin Loup, ppd..

Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-20, 25-15, 25-19

Wayne def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14

Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11

Wynot def. Osmond, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14

Battle Creek Triangular

Battle Creek def. Stanton, 31-29, 25-15

Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-17

West Point-Beemer def. Stanton, 25-20, 25-13

Elkhorn Valley Triangular

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-14

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24

Summerland def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-18

Homer Triangular

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-15, 20-25, 25-12

Randolph def. Homer, 25-19, 25-21

Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-10

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-11

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-22

St. Marys Triangular

St. Mary's def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-23

Wausa def. St. Mary's, 27-25, 25-15

Tags

In other news