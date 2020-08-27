Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13
Aquinas def. Guardian Angels, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 11-25, 15-13
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16
Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-5, 25-13
Lincon Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Madison, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16
O'Neill def. Pierce, 26-24, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14
Oakland Craig def. Howells-Dodge, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23
Stuart at Twin Loup, ppd..
Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-20, 25-15, 25-19
Wayne def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14
Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11
Wynot def. Osmond, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14
|Battle Creek Triangular
Battle Creek def. Stanton, 31-29, 25-15
Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-17
West Point-Beemer def. Stanton, 25-20, 25-13
|Elkhorn Valley Triangular
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-14
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24
Summerland def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-18
|Homer Triangular
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-15, 20-25, 25-12
Randolph def. Homer, 25-19, 25-21
|Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-10
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-11
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-22
|St. Marys Triangular
St. Mary's def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-23
Wausa def. St. Mary's, 27-25, 25-15