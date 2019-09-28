Area volleyball scores
Adams Central Tournament

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-14

Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-21

Fillmore Central def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-13

Superior def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 25-8

Consolation Semifinal

Centennial def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-15

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-16

Semifinal

Adams Central def. Centura, 25-18, 25-19

Superior def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17

Seventh Place

Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Sandy Creek, 25-21, 25-11

Fifth Place

Centennial def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-21, 25-22

Third Place

Fillmore Central def. Centura, 25-20, 25-18

Championship

Superior def. Adams Central, 25-14, 25-17

Ansley-Litchfield Tournament

Ansley-Litchfield def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-11, 25-12

Arcadia-Loup City def. North Central, 25-12, 25-15

North Central def. Amherst, 25-16, 25-21

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-9, 25-12

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Ansley-Litchfield, 18-25, 25-22, 25-14

Third Place

North Central def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-16, 25-18

Championship

Arcadia-Loup City def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-12, 25-16

Arlington Tournament

Bishop Neumann def. Nebraska Christian, 20-25, 27-25, 25-10

Omaha Roncalli def. Arlington, 25-15, 28-26

Consolation

Arlington def. Nebraska City, 20-25, 27-25, 25-10

Championship

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-22, 25-20

David City Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Aquinas def. David City, 2-0

David City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-16, 25-21

Shelby/Rising City def. Aquinas, 25-11, 25-22

Pool B

North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-19, 25-17

North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-10

Twin River def. Central City, 24-26, 25-7, 25-17

Third Place

David City def. Twin River, 25-14, 25-12

Championship

North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-17, 25-12

Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-7

Elgin Public/Pope John def. West Holt, 25-12, 25-14

West Holt def. Plainview, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23

Elkhorn Valley Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Archbishop Bergan def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 26-24

Archbishop Bergan def. West Point-Beemer, 2-0

Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-11, 25-15

Battle Creek def. Winnebago, 25-5, 25-2

West Point-Beemer def. Winnebago, 25-16, 25-9

Pool B

Boyd County def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-17, 26-24

Elkhorn Valley def. Randolph, 25-22, 25-16

St. Paul def. Boyd County, 25-7, 25-13

St. Paul def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-7

St. Paul def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-7, 25-12

Seventh Place

Randolph def. Winnebago, 25-21, 25-14

Fifth Place

Elkhorn Valley def. West Point-Beemer, 25-23, 26-24

Third Place

Battle Creek def. Boyd County, 25-19, 25-16

Championship

St. Paul def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-19, 25-13

Hampton Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1

Deshler def. Red Cloud, 23-25, 27-25, 30-28

Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-19

Hampton def. Deshler, 25-19, 29-27

Pool 2

Clarkson/Leigh def. Silver Lake, 25-21, 25-19

Mead def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-20, 25-13

Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-18, 25-12

Fifth Place

Silver Lake def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 25-15

Third Place

Clarkson/Leigh def. Deshler, 25-23, 25-13

Championship

Mead def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-12

Hershey Tournament

Ainsworth def. Bridgeport, 25-12, 25-21

Gothenburg def. Bridgeport, 25-9, 25-17

Gothenburg def. Hershey, 25-18, 25-21

Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 16-25, 30-28, 25-22

Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-15

Hershey def. Bridgeport, 25-20, 25-18

Riverside Tournament
Pool Play
Pool B

O'Neill def. Fullerton, 17-25, 25-15, 25-18

O'Neill def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-17

Wisner-Pilger Tournament

Homer def. CWC, 25-10, 25-14

Humphrey St. Francis def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-16, 25-15

Wayne def. Madison, 25-8, 25-9

Wisner-Pilger def. Pierce, 25-21, 23-25, 25-8

Semifinal

CWC def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 19-25, 25-14

Humphrey St. Francis def. Wayne, 25-15, 25-20

Third Place

Wayne def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-14, 25-11

Championship

CWC def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-16, 25-23

Tags

In other news