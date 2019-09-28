|Adams Central Tournament
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-14
Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-21
Fillmore Central def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-13
Superior def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 25-8
|Consolation Semifinal
Centennial def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-15
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-16
|Semifinal
Adams Central def. Centura, 25-18, 25-19
Superior def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17
|Seventh Place
Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Sandy Creek, 25-21, 25-11
|Fifth Place
Centennial def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-21, 25-22
|Third Place
Fillmore Central def. Centura, 25-20, 25-18
|Championship
Superior def. Adams Central, 25-14, 25-17
|Ansley-Litchfield Tournament
Ansley-Litchfield def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-11, 25-12
Arcadia-Loup City def. North Central, 25-12, 25-15
North Central def. Amherst, 25-16, 25-21
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-9, 25-12
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Ansley-Litchfield, 18-25, 25-22, 25-14
|Third Place
North Central def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-16, 25-18
|Championship
Arcadia-Loup City def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-12, 25-16
|Arlington Tournament
Bishop Neumann def. Nebraska Christian, 20-25, 27-25, 25-10
Omaha Roncalli def. Arlington, 25-15, 28-26
|Consolation
Arlington def. Nebraska City, 20-25, 27-25, 25-10
|Championship
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-22, 25-20
|David City Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Aquinas def. David City, 2-0
David City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-16, 25-21
Shelby/Rising City def. Aquinas, 25-11, 25-22
|Pool B
North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-19, 25-17
North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-10
Twin River def. Central City, 24-26, 25-7, 25-17
|Third Place
David City def. Twin River, 25-14, 25-12
|Championship
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-17, 25-12
|Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-7
Elgin Public/Pope John def. West Holt, 25-12, 25-14
West Holt def. Plainview, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23
|Elkhorn Valley Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Archbishop Bergan def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 26-24
Archbishop Bergan def. West Point-Beemer, 2-0
Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-11, 25-15
Battle Creek def. Winnebago, 25-5, 25-2
West Point-Beemer def. Winnebago, 25-16, 25-9
|Pool B
Boyd County def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-17, 26-24
Elkhorn Valley def. Randolph, 25-22, 25-16
St. Paul def. Boyd County, 25-7, 25-13
St. Paul def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-7
St. Paul def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-7, 25-12
|Seventh Place
Randolph def. Winnebago, 25-21, 25-14
|Fifth Place
Elkhorn Valley def. West Point-Beemer, 25-23, 26-24
|Third Place
Battle Creek def. Boyd County, 25-19, 25-16
|Championship
St. Paul def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-19, 25-13
|Hampton Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool 1
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 23-25, 27-25, 30-28
Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-19
Hampton def. Deshler, 25-19, 29-27
|Pool 2
Clarkson/Leigh def. Silver Lake, 25-21, 25-19
Mead def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-20, 25-13
Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-18, 25-12
|Fifth Place
Silver Lake def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 25-15
|Third Place
Clarkson/Leigh def. Deshler, 25-23, 25-13
|Championship
Mead def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-12
|Hershey Tournament
Ainsworth def. Bridgeport, 25-12, 25-21
Gothenburg def. Bridgeport, 25-9, 25-17
Gothenburg def. Hershey, 25-18, 25-21
Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 16-25, 30-28, 25-22
Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-15
Hershey def. Bridgeport, 25-20, 25-18
|Riverside Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool B
O'Neill def. Fullerton, 17-25, 25-15, 25-18
O'Neill def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-17
|Wisner-Pilger Tournament
Homer def. CWC, 25-10, 25-14
Humphrey St. Francis def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-16, 25-15
Wayne def. Madison, 25-8, 25-9
Wisner-Pilger def. Pierce, 25-21, 23-25, 25-8
|Semifinal
CWC def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 19-25, 25-14
Humphrey St. Francis def. Wayne, 25-15, 25-20
|Third Place
Wayne def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-14, 25-11
|Championship
CWC def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-16, 25-23