Area volleyball scores

Mead def. Humphrey St. Francis, 26-24, 11-25, 25-23, 25-16

Bishop Neuman Tournament

Battle Creek def. Bennington, 25-7, 25-13

Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-18, 25-23

York def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-27, 25-19, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal

Bennington def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20

Semifinal

Battle Creek def. Douglas County West, 25-15, 25-17

Beatrice def. York, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13

Seventh Place

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 25-16

Third Place

Douglas County West def. York, 25-23, 25-22

Championship

Beatrice def. Battle Creek, 29-27, 25-19

Boone Central Tournament

Columbus Lakeview def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-14, 25-17

Oakland-Craig def. Central City, 25-16, 25-16

Ord def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 26-24, 21-25, 25-17

Stanton def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal

Central City def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-23, 25-17

Crofton def. Tekamah-Herman, 27-25, 25-14

Semifinal

Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 27-25, 26-24

Oakland-Craig def. Ord, 25-12, 25-17

Seventh Place

Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-16

Fifth Place

Crofton def. Central City, 25-12, 25-13

Third Place

Stanton def. Ord, 25-17, 25-16

Championship

Columbus Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 29-27

Cozad Tournament

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gothenburg, 25-12, 25-5

Ogallala def. Ainsworth, 25-23, 25-13

Sidney def. Centura, 25-20, 25-6

Consolation Semifinal

Centura def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-16

Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 21-25, 25-20, 25-13

Semifinal

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Ogallala, 25-16, 25-22

Sidney def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-13

Fifth Place

Centura def. Gothenburg, 24-26, 25-22, 25-7

Third Place

Ogallala def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-13

Championship

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sidney, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17

Creighton Tournament

Creighton def. West Holt, 25-21, 13-25, 27-25

Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-19

Hartington-Newcastle def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-16

Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 25-18

Summerland def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-9

Summerland def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-18

Elba Tournament

Harvard def. St. Edward, 22-25, 25-11, 25-10

Harvard def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-14

Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 25-10, 25-7

High Plains Community def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-12

High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-8, 25-12

McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-15, 25-9

Fifth Place

St. Edward def. Elba, 25-14, 25-16

Third Place

Heartland Lutheran def. McCool Junction, 25-16, 25-19

Championship

Harvard def. High Plains Community, 25-17, 14-25, 25-21

Friend Tournament

Exeter/Milligan def. Sutton, 26-24, 25-21

Lawrence-Nelson def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 25-16

Meridian def. Freeman, 25-23, 25-14

Consolation Semifinal

Kenesaw def. Friend, 25-9, 25-9

Sutton def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-13

Semifinal

Lawrence-Nelson def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-21, 27-25

Meridian def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-22, 25-15

Fifth Place

Sutton def. Kenesaw, 25-16, 18-25, 25-11

Championship

Lawrence-Nelson def. Meridian, 25-22, 25-19

Howells-Dodge Tournament

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Shelby/Rising City, 24-25, 25-18, 25-17

Elkhorn Valley def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 26-24, 25-17

Elkhorn Valley def. Shelby/Rising City, 26-24, 25-17

Howells/Dodge def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15

Howells/Dodge def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 26-24

Howells/Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-23

North Bend Central Tournament

Aquinas def. North Bend Central, 25-22, 25-19

Wayne def. Aquinas, 25-23, 25-18

Wayne def. North Bend Central, 25-11, 23-25, 25-20

Omaha Bryan Tournament

Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Burke, 25-12, 25-15

Bellevue West def. Fremont, 23-25, 25-13, 25-17

Columbus Scotus def. Omaha Central, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19

Norfolk def. Omaha Westside, 25-8, 15-25, 25-17

Consolation Semifinal

Omaha Burke def. Fremont, 25-16, 25-22

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Central, 25-14, 25-15

Semifinal

Bellevue West def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-17, 19-25, 25-22

Columbus Scotus def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-21

Seventh Place

Fremont def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-12

Third Place

Norfolk def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-20, 25-19

Championship

Bellevue West def. Columbus Scotus, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14

Wakefield Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-23

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-17, 25-14

Pool B

Lutheran High Northeast def. Homer, 25-15, 25-12

Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 25-20

Consolation Bracket
Semifinal

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Pierce, 10-25, 28-26, 25-18

Wakefield-Allen def. Homer, 25-21, 25-22

Seventh Place

Pierce def. Homer, 25-20, 24-26, 25-13

Wakefield-Allen def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-22, 25-21

Championship Bracket
Semifinal

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 9-25, 25-20, 25-20

Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-16, 25-20

Third Place

Lutheran High Northeast def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-20, 25-19

Championship

Ponca def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 15-25, 25-18, 25-20

