Mead def. Humphrey St. Francis, 26-24, 11-25, 25-23, 25-16
|Bishop Neuman Tournament
Battle Creek def. Bennington, 25-7, 25-13
Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-18, 25-23
York def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-27, 25-19, 25-19
|Consolation Semifinal
Bennington def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20
|Semifinal
Battle Creek def. Douglas County West, 25-15, 25-17
Beatrice def. York, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13
|Seventh Place
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 25-16
|Third Place
Douglas County West def. York, 25-23, 25-22
|Championship
Beatrice def. Battle Creek, 29-27, 25-19
|Boone Central Tournament
Columbus Lakeview def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-14, 25-17
Oakland-Craig def. Central City, 25-16, 25-16
Ord def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 26-24, 21-25, 25-17
Stanton def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-19
|Consolation Semifinal
Central City def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-23, 25-17
Crofton def. Tekamah-Herman, 27-25, 25-14
|Semifinal
Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 27-25, 26-24
Oakland-Craig def. Ord, 25-12, 25-17
|Seventh Place
Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-16
|Fifth Place
Crofton def. Central City, 25-12, 25-13
|Third Place
Stanton def. Ord, 25-17, 25-16
|Championship
Columbus Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 29-27
|Cozad Tournament
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gothenburg, 25-12, 25-5
Ogallala def. Ainsworth, 25-23, 25-13
Sidney def. Centura, 25-20, 25-6
|Consolation Semifinal
Centura def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-16
Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 21-25, 25-20, 25-13
|Semifinal
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Ogallala, 25-16, 25-22
Sidney def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-13
|Fifth Place
Centura def. Gothenburg, 24-26, 25-22, 25-7
|Third Place
Ogallala def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-13
|Championship
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sidney, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17
|Creighton Tournament
Creighton def. West Holt, 25-21, 13-25, 27-25
Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-19
Hartington-Newcastle def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-16
Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 25-18
Summerland def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-9
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-18
|Elba Tournament
Harvard def. St. Edward, 22-25, 25-11, 25-10
Harvard def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-14
Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 25-10, 25-7
High Plains Community def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-12
High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-8, 25-12
McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-15, 25-9
|Fifth Place
St. Edward def. Elba, 25-14, 25-16
|Third Place
Heartland Lutheran def. McCool Junction, 25-16, 25-19
|Championship
Harvard def. High Plains Community, 25-17, 14-25, 25-21
|Friend Tournament
Exeter/Milligan def. Sutton, 26-24, 25-21
Lawrence-Nelson def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 25-16
Meridian def. Freeman, 25-23, 25-14
Consolation Semifinal
Kenesaw def. Friend, 25-9, 25-9
Sutton def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-13
|Semifinal
Lawrence-Nelson def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-21, 27-25
Meridian def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-22, 25-15
|Fifth Place
Sutton def. Kenesaw, 25-16, 18-25, 25-11
|Championship
Lawrence-Nelson def. Meridian, 25-22, 25-19
|Howells-Dodge Tournament
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Shelby/Rising City, 24-25, 25-18, 25-17
Elkhorn Valley def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 26-24, 25-17
Elkhorn Valley def. Shelby/Rising City, 26-24, 25-17
Howells/Dodge def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15
Howells/Dodge def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 26-24
Howells/Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-23
|North Bend Central Tournament
Aquinas def. North Bend Central, 25-22, 25-19
Wayne def. Aquinas, 25-23, 25-18
Wayne def. North Bend Central, 25-11, 23-25, 25-20
|Omaha Bryan Tournament
Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Burke, 25-12, 25-15
Bellevue West def. Fremont, 23-25, 25-13, 25-17
Columbus Scotus def. Omaha Central, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19
Norfolk def. Omaha Westside, 25-8, 15-25, 25-17
|Consolation Semifinal
Omaha Burke def. Fremont, 25-16, 25-22
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Central, 25-14, 25-15
|Semifinal
Bellevue West def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-17, 19-25, 25-22
Columbus Scotus def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-21
|Seventh Place
Fremont def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-12
|Third Place
Norfolk def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-20, 25-19
|Championship
Bellevue West def. Columbus Scotus, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14
|Wakefield Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-23
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-17, 25-14
|Pool B
Lutheran High Northeast def. Homer, 25-15, 25-12
Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 25-20
|Consolation Bracket
|Semifinal
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Pierce, 10-25, 28-26, 25-18
Wakefield-Allen def. Homer, 25-21, 25-22
|Seventh Place
Pierce def. Homer, 25-20, 24-26, 25-13
Wakefield-Allen def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-22, 25-21
|Championship Bracket
|Semifinal
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 9-25, 25-20, 25-20
Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-16, 25-20
|Third Place
Lutheran High Northeast def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-20, 25-19
|Championship
Ponca def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 15-25, 25-18, 25-20