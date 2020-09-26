Howells/Dodge def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17
Adams Central Tournament
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-15, 25-16
Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-22, 25-14
Gering def. Centura, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23
Superior def. Sandy Creek, 27-29, 25-23, 25-20
Championship
Broken Bow def. Superior, 25-21, 25-17
Consolation Semifinal
Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 27-25
Semifinal
Broken Bow def. Adams Central, 25-21, 26-24
Superior def. Gering, 25-15, 27-25
David City Invitational
Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-21
David City def. Aquinas, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13
David City def. Central City, 25-12, 25-4
David City def. North Bend Central, 28-26, 25-21
David City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-11, 25-18
North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-15, 25-7
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-15, 25-7
Shelby/Rising City def. Central City, 25-19, 25-15
Elkhorn Valley Invitational
Pool A
Archbishop Bergan def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-19
West Point-Beemer def. Archbishop Bergan, 15-25, 25-22, 25-20
West Point-Beemer def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23
Pool B
Boyd County def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 20-25, 25-15
Elkhorn Valley def. Randolph, 26-24, 25-21
Randolph def. Boyd County, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23
St. Paul def. Boyd County, 25-12, 25-12
St. Paul def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-12
St. Paul def. Randolph, 25-6, 25-11
Hampton Tournament
Championship
Clarkson/Leigh def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-15
Pool 1
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 25-14
Hampton def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-15
Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18
Pool 2
Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-23, 25-20
Clarkson/Leigh def. Silver Lake, 25-14, 25-16
Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 25-9
Third Place
Mead def. Deshler, 25-14, 25-13
Hershey Invite
Ainsworth def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24
Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 26-24
Riverside Invite
Championship
Lutheran High Northeast def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-21
First Round
Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-8, 25-15
Wood River def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-13
Semifinal
Lutheran High Northeast def. O'Neill, 25-17, 25-6
Third Place
O'Neill def. Riverside, 25-18, 25-18
West Holt Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-18
Elgin Public/Pope John def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-18
West Holt def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger Tournament
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-5
Wayne def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-13, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. Pierce, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21
Championship
Wayne def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-23, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal
Pierce def. Madison, 25-3, 25-5
Semifinal
Humphrey St. Francis def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-16, 25-17
Wayne def. CWC, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21
Seventh Place
Homer def. Madison, 25-21, 25-10
Third Place
CWC def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22