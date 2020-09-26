Area volleyball scores

Howells/Dodge def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17

Adams Central Tournament

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-15, 25-16

Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-22, 25-14

Gering def. Centura, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23

Superior def. Sandy Creek, 27-29, 25-23, 25-20

Championship

Broken Bow def. Superior, 25-21, 25-17

Consolation Semifinal

Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 27-25

Semifinal

Broken Bow def. Adams Central, 25-21, 26-24

Superior def. Gering, 25-15, 27-25

David City Invitational

Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-21

David City def. Aquinas, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13

David City def. Central City, 25-12, 25-4

David City def. North Bend Central, 28-26, 25-21

David City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-11, 25-18

North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-15, 25-7

North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-15, 25-7

Shelby/Rising City def. Central City, 25-19, 25-15

Elkhorn Valley Invitational

Pool A

Archbishop Bergan def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-19

West Point-Beemer def. Archbishop Bergan, 15-25, 25-22, 25-20

West Point-Beemer def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23

Pool B

Boyd County def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 20-25, 25-15

Elkhorn Valley def. Randolph, 26-24, 25-21

Randolph def. Boyd County, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23

St. Paul def. Boyd County, 25-12, 25-12

St. Paul def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-12

St. Paul def. Randolph, 25-6, 25-11

Hampton Tournament

Championship

Clarkson/Leigh def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-15

Pool 1

Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 25-14

Hampton def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-15

Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18

Pool 2

Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-23, 25-20

Clarkson/Leigh def. Silver Lake, 25-14, 25-16

Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 25-9

Third Place

Mead def. Deshler, 25-14, 25-13

Hershey Invite

Ainsworth def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24

Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 26-24

Riverside Invite

Championship

Lutheran High Northeast def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-21

First Round

Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-8, 25-15

Wood River def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-13

Semifinal

Lutheran High Northeast def. O'Neill, 25-17, 25-6

Third Place

O'Neill def. Riverside, 25-18, 25-18

West Holt Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-18

Elgin Public/Pope John def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-18

West Holt def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger Tournament

Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-5

Wayne def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-13, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. Pierce, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21

Championship

Wayne def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-23, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal

Pierce def. Madison, 25-3, 25-5

Semifinal

Humphrey St. Francis def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-16, 25-17

Wayne def. CWC, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21

Seventh Place

Homer def. Madison, 25-21, 25-10

Third Place

CWC def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22

