Area volleyball scores

Archbishop Bergan Tournament

Gold Pool

Humphrey St. Francis def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-8

Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-12, 25-16

Mead def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-10

Bellevue East Invitational

Pool A

Bellevue East def. Lincoln High, 26-28, 26-24, 25-17

Bellevue East def. Norfolk, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17

Lincoln High def. Columbus Scotus, 15-25, 25-16, 25-17

Norfolk def. Columbus Scotus, 25-11, 25-19

Pool B

Bellevue West def. Fremont, 25-21, 25-19

Bellevue West def. Omaha Westside, 25-23, 25-20

Bishop Neumann Tournament

Battle Creek def. Bennington, 25-22, 25-23

Beatrice def. Douglas County West, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20

York def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-17, 25-13

Championship

Beatrice def. York, 25-15, 26-24

Consolation Semifinal

Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-11, 25-16

Semifinal

Beatrice def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 25-20

York def. Battle Creek, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21

Third Place

Battle Creek def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 25-23

Boone Central Tournament

Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-12, 25-12

Crofton def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-27, 25-20

Oakland-Craig def. Boone Central, 25-12, 7-25, 25-8

Ord def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 26-24

Championship

Columbus Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig, 25-16, 25-20

Consolation Semifinal

Boone Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-22

Stanton def. Central City, 25-13, 25-15

Fifth Place

Boone Central def. Stanton, 20-25, 25-23, 28-26

Semifinal

Columbus Lakeview def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-15

Oakland-Craig def. Ord, 26-24, 25-15

Seventh Place

Tekamah-Herman def. Central City, 30-28, 25-18

Third Place

Ord def. Crofton, 16-25, 25-15, 25-15

Cozad Tournament

Centura def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-11

Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 25-21, 25-21

Gothenburg def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 27-25, 25-13

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Ainsworth, 25-17, 25-14

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Ogallala, 25-14, 25-15

Sidney def. Centura, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18

Sidney def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15

Valentine def. Centura, 25-14, 25-17

Creighton Tournament

Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-17

Hartington-Newcastle def. Summerland, 25-15, 25-8

Hartington-Newcastle def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-10

Summerland def. Creighton, 25-17, 25-10

Summerland def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-10

West Holt def. Creighton, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24

Friend Tournament

Exeter/Milligan def. Freeman, 19-25, 25-23, 25-13

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 26-24

Lawrence-Nelson def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-13

Sutton def. Friend, 25-8, 25-13

Championship

Exeter/Milligan def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-18

Consolation Semifinal

Freeman def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 25-15

Meridian def. Friend, 25-8, 25-11

Fifth Place

Meridian def. Freeman, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21

Semifinal

Exeter/Milligan def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15, 25-16

Sutton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-16, 25-15

Third Place

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22

Howells-Dodge Tournament

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-20, 25-14

Howells/Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-12, 25-13

Howells/Dodge def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-10

North Bend Central Triangular

North Bend Central def. Aquinas, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24

Wayne def. Aquinas, 25-21, 25-22

Wayne def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 25-20

Wakefield Tournament

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Wakefield, 20-25, 25-12, 25-19

Lutheran High Northeast def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-14, 25-17

Lutheran High Northeast def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-9, 25-14

Lutheran High Northeast def. Pierce, 25-8, 25-21

Lutheran High Northeast def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-11

Pierce def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-19

Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-7, 25-23, 25-17

