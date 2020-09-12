Archbishop Bergan Tournament
Gold Pool
Humphrey St. Francis def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-8
Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-12, 25-16
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-10
Bellevue East Invitational
Pool A
Bellevue East def. Lincoln High, 26-28, 26-24, 25-17
Bellevue East def. Norfolk, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17
Lincoln High def. Columbus Scotus, 15-25, 25-16, 25-17
Norfolk def. Columbus Scotus, 25-11, 25-19
Pool B
Bellevue West def. Fremont, 25-21, 25-19
Bellevue West def. Omaha Westside, 25-23, 25-20
Bishop Neumann Tournament
Battle Creek def. Bennington, 25-22, 25-23
Beatrice def. Douglas County West, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20
York def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-17, 25-13
Championship
Beatrice def. York, 25-15, 26-24
Consolation Semifinal
Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-11, 25-16
Semifinal
Beatrice def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 25-20
York def. Battle Creek, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21
Third Place
Battle Creek def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 25-23
Boone Central Tournament
Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-12, 25-12
Crofton def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-27, 25-20
Oakland-Craig def. Boone Central, 25-12, 7-25, 25-8
Ord def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 26-24
Championship
Columbus Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig, 25-16, 25-20
Consolation Semifinal
Boone Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-22
Stanton def. Central City, 25-13, 25-15
Fifth Place
Boone Central def. Stanton, 20-25, 25-23, 28-26
Semifinal
Columbus Lakeview def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-15
Oakland-Craig def. Ord, 26-24, 25-15
Seventh Place
Tekamah-Herman def. Central City, 30-28, 25-18
Third Place
Ord def. Crofton, 16-25, 25-15, 25-15
Cozad Tournament
Centura def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-11
Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 25-21, 25-21
Gothenburg def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 27-25, 25-13
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Ainsworth, 25-17, 25-14
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Ogallala, 25-14, 25-15
Sidney def. Centura, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18
Sidney def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15
Valentine def. Centura, 25-14, 25-17
Creighton Tournament
Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-17
Hartington-Newcastle def. Summerland, 25-15, 25-8
Hartington-Newcastle def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-10
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-17, 25-10
Summerland def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-10
West Holt def. Creighton, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24
Friend Tournament
Exeter/Milligan def. Freeman, 19-25, 25-23, 25-13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 26-24
Lawrence-Nelson def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-13
Sutton def. Friend, 25-8, 25-13
Championship
Exeter/Milligan def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-18
Consolation Semifinal
Freeman def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 25-15
Meridian def. Friend, 25-8, 25-11
Fifth Place
Meridian def. Freeman, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21
Semifinal
Exeter/Milligan def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15, 25-16
Sutton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-16, 25-15
Third Place
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22
Howells-Dodge Tournament
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-20, 25-14
Howells/Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-12, 25-13
Howells/Dodge def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-10
North Bend Central Triangular
North Bend Central def. Aquinas, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24
Wayne def. Aquinas, 25-21, 25-22
Wayne def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 25-20
Wakefield Tournament
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Wakefield, 20-25, 25-12, 25-19
Lutheran High Northeast def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-14, 25-17
Lutheran High Northeast def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-9, 25-14
Lutheran High Northeast def. Pierce, 25-8, 25-21
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-11
Pierce def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-19
Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-7, 25-23, 25-17