|Boys Town Triangular
Walthill def. Boys Town, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18
Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-14
Weeping Water def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-8
|Howells-Dodge Quad
Howells Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-16, 25-13
Howells Dodge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-13
Howells Dodge def. Winside, 25-13, 25-17
Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-19
Randolph def. Winside, 25-23, 17-25, 25-16
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-21
|Minden Tournament
|Pool A
Ainsworth def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-15
Fillmore Central def. Valentine, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21
Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 25-21
Minden def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-13
Minden def. Valentine, 25-12, 25-19
|Pool B
Centennial def. Blue Hill, 25-17, 25-16
Centennial def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-20
Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 28-26, 25-20
Thayer Central def. Centennial, 25-22, 25-19
|Norfolk Invitational
|Pool A
Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-20, 25-16
Lincoln High def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-15
Lincoln High def. Yankton, S.D., 25-17, 25-21
Norfolk def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 25-20
Norfolk def. Yankton, S.D., 25-18, 25-19
Yankton, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 25-20
|Pool B
Bennington def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-23
Columbus def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-15
Hastings def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-23
Kearney def. Bennington, 25-9, 25-17
Kearney def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-11