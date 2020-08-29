Area volleyball scores
Boys Town Triangular

Walthill def. Boys Town, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18

Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-14

Weeping Water def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-8

Howells-Dodge Quad

Howells Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-16, 25-13

Howells Dodge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-13

Howells Dodge def. Winside, 25-13, 25-17

Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-19

Randolph def. Winside, 25-23, 17-25, 25-16

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-21

Minden Tournament
Pool A

Ainsworth def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-15

Fillmore Central def. Valentine, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21

Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 25-21

Minden def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-13

Minden def. Valentine, 25-12, 25-19

Pool B

Centennial def. Blue Hill, 25-17, 25-16

Centennial def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-20

Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 28-26, 25-20

Thayer Central def. Centennial, 25-22, 25-19

Norfolk Invitational
Pool A

Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-20, 25-16

Lincoln High def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-15

Lincoln High def. Yankton, S.D., 25-17, 25-21

Norfolk def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 25-20

Norfolk def. Yankton, S.D., 25-18, 25-19

Yankton, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 25-20

Pool B

Bennington def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-23

Columbus def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-15

Hastings def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-23

Kearney def. Bennington, 25-9, 25-17

Kearney def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-11

