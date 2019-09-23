Area volleyball scores

Elkhorn def. Bennington, 25-9, 25-12, 25-12

Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23

Cedar Bluffs Triangular

Cedar Bluffs def. Elba, 25-17, 25-3

Maywood Tournament

Hi-Line def. Arthur County, 25-6, 25-13

Maywood-Hayes Center def. South Platte, 25-19, 25-11

Consolation

Arthur County def. South Platte, 23-25, 26-24, 25-20

Championship

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hi-Line, 25-17, 25-11

Palmyra Triangular

Malcolm def. Palmyra, 25-9, 25-15

York def. Palmyra, 25-7, 25-27, 25-16

York def. Malcolm, 25-23, 25-15

