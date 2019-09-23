Elkhorn def. Bennington, 25-9, 25-12, 25-12
Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23
|Cedar Bluffs Triangular
Cedar Bluffs def. Elba, 25-17, 25-3
|Maywood Tournament
Hi-Line def. Arthur County, 25-6, 25-13
Maywood-Hayes Center def. South Platte, 25-19, 25-11
|Consolation
Arthur County def. South Platte, 23-25, 26-24, 25-20
|Championship
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hi-Line, 25-17, 25-11
|Palmyra Triangular
Malcolm def. Palmyra, 25-9, 25-15
York def. Palmyra, 25-7, 25-27, 25-16
York def. Malcolm, 25-23, 25-15