Area volleyball scores

Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20

Hi-Line def. Elba, 25-9, 25-18, 25-12

Omaha Bryan Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Columbus Scotus def. Fremont, 25-19, 25-17

Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln North Star, 23-25, 25-12, 25-14

Lincoln North Star def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 25-20

Omaha Burke def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-21, 25-19

Pool B

Bellevue East def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-8

Bellevue West def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-17

Bellevue West def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-14

Omaha Central def. Omaha Northwest, 25-27, 25-16, 25-8

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Central, 25-19, 25-20

