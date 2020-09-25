Area volleyball scores

Alma def. Southern Valley, 25-20, 30-32, 25-20, 25-15

Axtell def. Brady, 25-13, 25-22, 25-13

Elm Creek def. Arapahoe, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11

Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23

Wallace def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18

Allison Weston Tournament

Pool A

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Kearney, 25-14, 25-8

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Lincoln East, 25-7, 25-17

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-11, 25-22

Papillion-LaVista def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-11

Pool B

Lincoln Southwest def. Millard West, 25-15, 25-22

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-15, 25-20

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-13, 25-23

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 26-24, 25-20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Santee vs. St. Edward, ppd.

