Axtell def. Medicine Valley, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23
Gordon/Rushville def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-18, 25-16, 25-12
Minatare def. Creek Valley, 25-5, 25-8, 25-10
South Platte def. Hay Springs, 25-9, 25-17, 25-14
St. Mary's def. Spalding Academy, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17
Twin Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-7, 25-16, 25-7
Harvest Festival Invite
Aurora def. Kearney Catholic, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21
Aurora def. Minden, 25-18, 25-16
Chadron def. Gothenburg, 14-25, 29-27, 25-20
Kearney Catholic def. Minden, 25-13, 25-13
Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22
Ogallala def. Aurora, 25-19, 28-26, 26-24
Ogallala def. Minden, 25-9, 25-15
St. Paul def. Chadron, 26-24, 25-13
St. Paul def. Gothenburg, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17
St. Paul def. York, 25-18, 25-13
York def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-19
York def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 25-19
LPS Classic
Pool C
Gretna def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 31-29
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-18, 19-25, 25-17
Lincoln Southeast def. Gretna, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17
Omaha Marian def. Gretna, 25-17, 25-15
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 26-24, 25-21
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-17, 25-15
Pool D
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-14
Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island, 18-25, 25-22, 25-16
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-17
North Platte def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-17
North Platte def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 25-18
North Platte def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-16