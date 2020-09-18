Area volleyball scores

Axtell def. Medicine Valley, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23

Gordon/Rushville def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-18, 25-16, 25-12

Minatare def. Creek Valley, 25-5, 25-8, 25-10

South Platte def. Hay Springs, 25-9, 25-17, 25-14

St. Mary's def. Spalding Academy, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17

Twin Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-7, 25-16, 25-7

Harvest Festival Invite

Aurora def. Kearney Catholic, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21

Aurora def. Minden, 25-18, 25-16

Chadron def. Gothenburg, 14-25, 29-27, 25-20

Kearney Catholic def. Minden, 25-13, 25-13

Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22

Ogallala def. Aurora, 25-19, 28-26, 26-24

Ogallala def. Minden, 25-9, 25-15

St. Paul def. Chadron, 26-24, 25-13

St. Paul def. Gothenburg, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17

St. Paul def. York, 25-18, 25-13

York def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-19

York def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 25-19

LPS Classic

Pool C

Gretna def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 31-29

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-18, 19-25, 25-17

Lincoln Southeast def. Gretna, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17

Omaha Marian def. Gretna, 25-17, 25-15

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 26-24, 25-21

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-17, 25-15

Pool D

Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-14

Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island, 18-25, 25-22, 25-16

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-17

North Platte def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-17

North Platte def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 25-18

North Platte def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-16

