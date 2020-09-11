Garden County def. Brady, 25-11, 25-11, 25-21
Harvard def. St. Edward, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10, 25-13
Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-18, 26-24
Wallace def. Minatare, 25-17, 25-10, 25-21
