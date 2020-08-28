Area volleyball scores

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-15, 25-10, 25-15

Harvard def. Spalding Academy, 25-8, 25-13, 25-12

Hi-Line def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22

Pleasanton def. Brady, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14

Schuyler def. Nebraska City, 25-9, 25-10, 25-12

Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

Bellevue West Tournament

Pool A

Bellevue West def. Millard South, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa, 25-15, 25-17

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard South, 25-16, 25-11

Pool B

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 27-25

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard North, 25-12, 25-12

Papillion-LaVista South def. North Platte, 25-21, 25-17

Pool C

Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-18

Pool D

Omaha Marian def. Western Christian, Iowa

