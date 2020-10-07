Bellevue East 12, Fremont 2
Elkhorn South 16, Lincoln High 0
Fremont 10, Lincoln Northeast 6
Gretna 12, Elkhorn South 4
Kearney 8, Columbus 0
Lincoln East 13, Omaha Westside 0
Lincoln East 9, Norfolk 6
Lincoln North Star 7, Grand Island 6
Lincoln Pius X 7, Lincoln North Star 4
Lincoln Southeast 10, Grand Island 0
Lincoln Southeast 6, Lincoln Pius X 5
Lincoln Southwest 12, Bellevue West 0
Lincoln Southwest 7, Millard North 4
Millard North 4, Millard West 2
Millard South 14, Omaha Westside 1
Millard West 10, Bellevue West 0
Norfolk 1, Millard South 0
North Platte 10, Bellevue East 2
North Platte 9, Lincoln Northeast 0
Omaha Marian 11, Columbus 2
Omaha Marian 12, Papillion-LaVista South 4
Papillion-LaVista 15, Lincoln High 0
Papillion-LaVista 8, Gretna 0
Papillion-LaVista South 5, Kearney 4