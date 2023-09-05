Arlington 10, Raymond Central 2

Auburn 17, Fairbury 5

Aurora 7, Cozad 3

Beatrice 10, Malcolm 0

Bennington 4, Wahoo 1

Bishop Neumann 17, Yutan/Mead 0

Blair 15, Ralston 1

CCV 14, Wilber-Clatonia 2

Centennial 8, CCV 3

Central City 10, Gothenburg 1

Central City 5, NEN 0

Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 0

Columbus Lakeview 10, Wayne 4

DC West 16, Syracuse 0

Elkhorn 1, Omaha Mercy 0

Elkhorn South 9, Bellevue West 1

Fremont 4, Norfolk 3

Gering 5, Chadron 2

Gothenburg 6, NEN 3

Gretna East 14, Omaha Benson 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 7, Pierce 6

HWY 6 12, Hershey 4

Hastings St. Cecilia 4, North Platte 2

Lincoln Pius X 3, Columbus 0

Lincoln Southwest 14, Lincoln North Star 1

McCook 17, Kearney Catholic 16

Millard North 7, Bellevue East 1

Millard South 10, Omaha Central 2

Millard West 13, Omaha Burke 2

Nebraska City 11, Platteview 5

Norfolk 6, Fremont 2

North Bend Central 13, Cuming County 6

Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Omaha Gross Catholic 0

Omaha Westside 6, Omaha Marian 0

Papillion-LaVista 11, Omaha Westview 1

Ponca 16, Cuming County 8

St. Paul 9, Ord 1

Tekamah-Herman 12, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 5

Twin River 3, Polk County 2

York 15, Milford 4

