Adams Central 11, York 5

Aquinas Catholic 10, Polk County 1

Ashland-Greenwood 14, Cass 4

Bishop Neumann 19, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 11

Centennial 14, Southern/Diller-Odell 2

Columbus Lakeview 9, North Bend Central 0

Cozad 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 0

Cozad 8, Centennial 7

DC West/Concordia 10, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 2

Freeman 7, Raymond Central 2

Fremont 8, Lincoln Southwest 4

Gering 16, Alliance 1

Gothenburg 12, Hershey 0

Gothenburg 15, Hershey 2

Grand Island 10, Lincoln High 2

Grand Island 15, Lincoln High 3

Gretna 7, Omaha Marian 2

Hastings 11, Kearney 1

Hastings 9, Kearney 0

Highway 91 15, Central City 12

Holdrege 18, CCV 1

Lincoln Southeast 12, Lincoln North Star 6

Lincoln Southwest 7, Fremont 3

McCook 12, Minden 6

Milford 8, FCEMF 6

Millard South 17, Omaha Benson 0

Millard West 13, Omaha Central 0

Nebraska City 14, Syracuse 1

Norris 3, Fairbury 0

O'Neill 14, South Sioux City 1

Omaha Burke 11, Omaha Bryan 2

Omaha Gross Catholic 8, Crete 7

Omaha Skutt Catholic 13, Duchesne/Roncalli 0

Papillion-LaVista 13, Omaha South 0

St. Paul 3, Adams Central 1

Tekamah-Herman 12, West Point-Beemer 4

Twin River 10, Ord 2

Wahoo 10, Arlington 1

Waverly 8, Beatrice 7

Yutan/Mead 8, Fort Calhoun 0

