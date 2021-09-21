Aquinas Catholic 9, Highway 91 3

Beatrice 8, Ralston 0

Bishop Neumann 11, Seward 8

Boone Central 8, Ord 0

Cass 13, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 5

Centennial 13, Polk County 5

Central City 14, Hershey 0

Central City 16, Schuyler 0

Cozad 10, Chase County 0

Crete 6, Milford 4

Falls City 10, Fairbury 3

Freeman 4, Malcolm 1

Fremont 8, Grand Island 5

Fremont 8, Grand Island 7

GICC 13, York 2

Gering 16, Chadron 5

Gothenburg 12, Minden 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 11, O'Neill 2

Hastings 11, Lexington 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Gothenburg 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 15, Minden 1

Lincoln Southwest 10, Kearney 0

Lincoln Southwest 4, Kearney 2

Nebraska City 15, Duchesne/Roncalli 3

North Platte 13, McCook 1

Northwest 6, Adams Central 1

Omaha Burke 7, Omaha Westside 4

Omaha Central 7, Bellevue West 4

Omaha Gross Catholic 6, Waverly 3

Omaha Marian 3, Millard North 0

Omaha Mercy 3, Auburn 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 16, South Sioux City 1

Papillion-LaVista 12, Bellevue East 2

Raymond Central 15, Ashland-Greenwood 6

Tekamah-Herman 20, West Point-Beemer 8

Wahoo 10, York 2

Wahoo 7, GICC 2

Wayne 13, Ponca 1

Yutan/Mead 10, Weeping Water 2

