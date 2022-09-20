Aquinas Catholic 13, Highway 91 3

Ashland-Greenwood 12, Raymond Central 1

Beatrice 8, Ralston 1

Bellevue West 8, Omaha Central 0

Bishop Neumann 8, Seward 2

Central City 24, Schuyler 1

Elkhorn South 4, Elkhorn 0

Falls City 17, Fairbury 4

Freeman 5, GICC 3

Gothenburg 13, Minden 3

Gretna 9, Millard West 2

Hastings 11, Lexington 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Minden 3

Hastings St. Cecilia 4, Gothenburg 3

Lincoln Southwest 12, Kearney 1

Lincoln Southwest 12, Kearney 2

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 11, Cass 10

NEN 7, Arlington 4

North Platte 4, McCook 2

Omaha Marian 6, Millard South 1

Omaha Mercy 12, Auburn 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 14, South Sioux City 2

Omaha Westview 16, Omaha Buena Vista 1

Polk County 10, Centennial 0

Ponca 6, Wayne 5

St. Paul 10, CCV 2

Twin River 13, Pierce 3

Wahoo 6, Freeman 5