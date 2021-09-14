Arlington 15, Syracuse 0

Ashland-Greenwood 8, Yutan/Mead 1

Auburn 3, Weeping Water 0

Beatrice 11, Nebraska City 9

Bellevue East 7, Omaha Gross Catholic 1

Bennington 8, Waverly 5

Blair 8, Elkhorn 7

Cass 17, Platteview 7

Columbus 13, Omaha Central 3

Columbus Lakeview 8, Aquinas Catholic 6

Crete 4, GICC 3

Duchesne/Roncalli 14, Omaha Northwest 6

FCEMF 9, Central City 7

Falls City 16, Plattsmouth 1

Gering 17, Chase County 2

Gering 21, Chase County 1

Gothenburg 4, Polk County 2

Grand Island 7, Lincoln North Star 5

Gretna 1, Millard West 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 11, CCV 4

Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Southern Valley/Alma 0

Kearney 10, Norfolk 2

Kearney Catholic 10, Gothenburg 5

Kearney Catholic 15, Polk County 4

Lincoln North Star 9, Grand Island 5

Milford 15, Centennial 7

Millard North 9, Omaha Burke 6

Minden 11, Hershey 2

Minden 13, Hershey 4

Norfolk 7, Kearney 3

North Platte 11, Scottsbluff 0

North Platte 9, Scottsbluff 1

Northwest 6, Aurora 2

Omaha Marian 13, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha North 20, Lincoln High 19

Papillion-LaVista South 12, Omaha Westside 9

Raymond Central 11, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0

