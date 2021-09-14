Arlington 15, Syracuse 0
Ashland-Greenwood 8, Yutan/Mead 1
Auburn 3, Weeping Water 0
Beatrice 11, Nebraska City 9
Bellevue East 7, Omaha Gross Catholic 1
Bennington 8, Waverly 5
Blair 8, Elkhorn 7
Cass 17, Platteview 7
Columbus 13, Omaha Central 3
Columbus Lakeview 8, Aquinas Catholic 6
Crete 4, GICC 3
Duchesne/Roncalli 14, Omaha Northwest 6
FCEMF 9, Central City 7
Falls City 16, Plattsmouth 1
Gering 17, Chase County 2
Gering 21, Chase County 1
Gothenburg 4, Polk County 2
Grand Island 7, Lincoln North Star 5
Gretna 1, Millard West 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 11, CCV 4
Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Southern Valley/Alma 0
Kearney 10, Norfolk 2
Kearney Catholic 10, Gothenburg 5
Kearney Catholic 15, Polk County 4
Lincoln North Star 9, Grand Island 5
Milford 15, Centennial 7
Millard North 9, Omaha Burke 6
Minden 11, Hershey 2
Minden 13, Hershey 4
Norfolk 7, Kearney 3
North Platte 11, Scottsbluff 0
North Platte 9, Scottsbluff 1
Northwest 6, Aurora 2
Omaha Marian 13, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha North 20, Lincoln High 19
Papillion-LaVista South 12, Omaha Westside 9
Raymond Central 11, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0