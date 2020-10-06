Area softball scores

Adams Central 20, Lexington 9

Ashland-Greenwood 7, DC West/Concordia 2

Bennington 13, Elkhorn North 5

Blair 11, Omaha Mercy 0 (6 innings)

Crete 12, NEN 2

Duchesne/Roncalli 12, Nebraska City 4

Duchesne/Roncalli 6, Omaha Gross Catholic 5

Elkhorn 4, Ashland-Greenwood 2

Gering 19, Chadron 8

Hastings 10, Northwest 4

Lexington 10, Holdrege 9

Lexington 13, Adams Central 5

NEN 10, Wayne 2

Norris 9, Wahoo 4

Northwest 16, GICC 15 (10 inn.)

Omaha Gross Catholic 11, Duchesne/Roncalli 3

Omaha Mercy 12, Platteview 0 (3 innings)

Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Bennington 1

Scottsbluff 17, Gering 6

Seward 6, York 1

Wahoo 14, Beatrice 10

York 11, Columbus Lakeview 1 (4 inn.)

