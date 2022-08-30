Aquinas Catholic 13, Schuyler 0

Ashland-Greenwood 11, Arlington 1

Aurora 8, Centennial 0

Bishop Neumann 10, Wayne 2

Central City 8, Columbus Lakeview 6

Crete 8, Fairbury 0

Elkhorn 13, Nebraska City 3

FCEMF 16, Southern Valley/Alma 1

Fort Calhoun 9, Raymond Central 1

Freeman 8, Falls City 6

Gering 12, Alliance 1

Gothenburg 5, Ord 3

Hastings St. Cecilia 17, CCV 5

Lexington 17, Minden 1

Lincoln Southwest 11, Grand Island 3

Lincoln Southwest 12, Grand Island 3

Malcolm 2, Ralston 1

McCook 5, Cozad 4

Milford 13, Wilber-Clatonia 1

Millard North 12, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0

NEN 10, O'Neill 0

Norris 2, Blair 1

North Platte 11, GICC 0

North Platte 6, GICC 5

Northwest 11, Kearney 3

Northwest 12, Kearney 0

Omaha Marian 8, Papillion-LaVista South 1

Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 10, Platteview 0

Omaha Westside 12, Bellevue West 0

Plattsmouth 2, Auburn 1

St. Paul 7, Polk County 5

Tekamah-Herman 3, Twin River 1

Tekamah-Herman 8, North Bend Central 1

Twin River 5, North Bend Central 4

