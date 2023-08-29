Ashland-Greenwood 7, Arlington 0
Auburn 12, Plattsmouth 7
Bellevue East 6, Omaha Westview 1
Bennington 5, Omaha Mercy 2
Bishop Neumann 5, Wayne 0
Blair 10, Norris 2
Central City 4, Columbus Lakeview 2
Cozad 4, McCook 3
Crete 11, Fairbury 1
DC West 9, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 1
Elkhorn 13, Bellevue West 6
Elkhorn South 3, Omaha Marian 2
FCEMF 13, Southern Valley/Alma 1
Fort Calhoun 21, Raymond Central 1
Gering 13, Alliance 5
Gothenburg 10, Ord 0
Gretna East 8, Omaha Burke 0
Hastings 13, York 11
Hastings St. Cecilia 11, CCV 3
Holyoke, CO 12, Chase County 2
Holyoke, CO 19, Chase County 3
Lincoln East 15, Lincoln Northeast 4
Lincoln Pius X 6, Lincoln Southeast 4
Lincoln Pius X 9, Lincoln Southeast 0
Lincoln Southwest 10, Grand Island 0
Lincoln Southwest 10, Grand Island 2
Milford 13, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Nebraska City 16, Syracuse 4
Norfolk 14, Lincoln North Star 10
Norfolk 16, Lincoln North Star 0
Northwest 12, Kearney 3
Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 16, South Sioux City 0
Papillion-LaVista 10, Millard South 2
Pierce 12, Cuming County 2
Platteview 9, Cass 0
Ralston 14, Malcolm 13
St. Paul 4, Polk County 2
Twin River 12, North Bend Central 0
Twin River 6, Tekamah-Herman 1
Wahoo 7, Beatrice 6
Waverly 19, Lincoln Northwest 4