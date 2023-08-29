Ashland-Greenwood 7, Arlington 0

Auburn 12, Plattsmouth 7

Bellevue East 6, Omaha Westview 1

Bennington 5, Omaha Mercy 2

Bishop Neumann 5, Wayne 0

Blair 10, Norris 2

Central City 4, Columbus Lakeview 2

Cozad 4, McCook 3

Crete 11, Fairbury 1

DC West 9, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 1

Elkhorn 13, Bellevue West 6

Elkhorn South 3, Omaha Marian 2

FCEMF 13, Southern Valley/Alma 1

Fort Calhoun 21, Raymond Central 1

Gering 13, Alliance 5

Gothenburg 10, Ord 0

Gretna East 8, Omaha Burke 0

Hastings 13, York 11

Hastings St. Cecilia 11, CCV 3

Holyoke, CO 12, Chase County 2

Holyoke, CO 19, Chase County 3

Lincoln East 15, Lincoln Northeast 4

Lincoln Pius X 6, Lincoln Southeast 4

Lincoln Pius X 9, Lincoln Southeast 0

Lincoln Southwest 10, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Southwest 10, Grand Island 2

Milford 13, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Nebraska City 16, Syracuse 4

Norfolk 14, Lincoln North Star 10

Norfolk 16, Lincoln North Star 0

Northwest 12, Kearney 3

Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 16, South Sioux City 0

Papillion-LaVista 10, Millard South 2

Pierce 12, Cuming County 2

Platteview 9, Cass 0

Ralston 14, Malcolm 13

St. Paul 4, Polk County 2

Twin River 12, North Bend Central 0

Twin River 6, Tekamah-Herman 1

Wahoo 7, Beatrice 6

Waverly 19, Lincoln Northwest 4

