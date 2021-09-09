Adams Central 13, Centennial 2

Ashland-Greenwood 12, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0

Auburn 18, Southern/Diller-Odell 6

Beatrice 4, Seward 1

Bennington 8, Elkhorn 3

Central City 14, Blue River 6

Chase County 10, Hershey 8

Cozad 13, Southern Valley/Alma 5

Crete 13, Schuyler 0

Crete 6, Aurora 2

DC West/Concordia 9, Fort Calhoun 1

Elkhorn South 8, Bellevue East 0

FCEMF 12, Wilber-Clatonia 4

Fairbury 11, Milford 3

Freeman 12, Wilber-Clatonia 1

Freeman 8, FCEMF 0

Fremont 11, Lincoln High 1

Fremont 12, Lincoln High 0

Gothenburg 10, Minden 1

Grand Island 10, Lincoln Northeast 1

Grand Island 13, Lincoln Northeast 6

Gretna 11, Omaha Bryan 1

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 2, Aquinas Catholic 0

Highway 91 10, Twin River 2

Highway 91 11, West Point-Beemer 0

Kearney Catholic 8, Holdrege 0

Lincoln Southeast 3, North Platte 0

Lincoln Southwest 10, Lincoln Pius X 0

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Pius X 1

McCook 12, Lexington 2

Millard North 15, Omaha Central 0

Millard South 11, Omaha Westside 1

Millard West 14, Omaha Northwest 0

Norfolk 10, South Sioux City 0

North Bend Central 11, Ponca 3

North Platte 6, Lincoln Southeast 1

Northwest 13, GICC 1

O'Neill 4, CCV 1

Omaha Marian 13, Omaha North 0

Omaha North 20, Omaha Benson 6

Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Norris 1

Papillion-LaVista 12, Bellevue West 0

Plattsmouth 19, Platteview 3

Polk County 7, Ord 5

Twin River 12, West Point-Beemer 0

Waverly 10, Elkhorn North 7

Wayne 12, Tekamah-Herman 3

York 12, Centennial 0

York 7, Adams Central 6

Yutan/Mead 10, Cass 0

Yutan/Mead 14, Syracuse 4

