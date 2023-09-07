Bennington 7, Elkhorn 6

Blair 13, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 4

CCV 9, O'Neill 3

Cass 10, Syracuse 1

Central City 11, Malcolm 2

Columbus Lakeview 3, Ashland-Greenwood 1

Cozad 9, Southern Valley/Alma 1

DC West 3, Fort Calhoun 2

Elkhorn South 8, Bellevue West 2

Freeman 8, FCEMF 3

Fremont 12, Lincoln High 0

Grand Island 11, Lincoln Northeast 1

Hershey 15, Chase County 3

Hershey 18, Chase County 0

Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln Pius X 1

Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln Pius X 4

McCook 12, Lexington 4

Millard North 7, Omaha Westview 0

Millard South 12, Gretna East 5

Millard West 12, Omaha Central 0

NEN 9, Pierce 8

Northwest 10, GICC 2

Omaha Burke 14, Omaha South 0

Omaha North 15, Omaha Buena Vista 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Norris 2

Omaha Westside 8, Omaha Marian 0

Papillion-LaVista 10, Omaha Burke 3

Papillion-LaVista South 3, Bellevue East 2

Plattsmouth 7, Platteview 4

Polk County 12, Ord 4

Ralston 3, Omaha Gross Catholic 2

Southern/Diller-Odell 2, Auburn 1

St. Paul 11, Centennial 3

Wahoo 16, Nebraska City 5

York 8, HWY 6 1

Yutan/Mead 12, Cass 1

