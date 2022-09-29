Ashland-Greenwood 5, Fort Calhoun 1

Blair 4, Bennington 1

Cass 12, Raymond Central 4

Columbus Lakeview 4, Crete 2

Columbus Lakeview 7, York 3

Elkhorn 10, Elkhorn North 9

Elkhorn South 7, Millard North 5

Fairbury 12, Wilber-Clatonia 3

Fremont 6, Lincoln North Star 2

Gretna 5, Papillion-LaVista South 3

Hastings St. Cecilia 9, McCook 8

Kearney Catholic 12, Minden 1

Lexington 11, Schuyler 0

Lincoln East 10, Lincoln Southwest 1

Lincoln East 5, Lincoln Southwest 4

Lincoln North Star 15, Fremont 8

Milford 5, Blue River 3

Millard South 10, Omaha Burke 9

NEN 15, North Bend Central 1

Nebraska City 12, Auburn 2

Northwest 13, Lexington 1

O'Neill 9, Ord 1

Omaha Marian 7, Millard West 3

Omaha Mercy 10, Tekamah-Herman 2

Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 3, Ralston 0

Omaha Westside 12, Omaha Benson 0

Papillion-LaVista 7, Bellevue East 0

Ponca 13, South Sioux City 3

Seward 19, Columbus Lakeview 2

Wahoo 21, Omaha Gross Catholic 4

York 9, Lexington 3

