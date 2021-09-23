Aquinas Catholic 10, North Bend Central 1

Arlington 14, Fort Calhoun 4

Auburn 14, Syracuse 2

Aurora 14, Columbus Lakeview 8

Bellevue East 13, Omaha South 1

Bellevue West 8, Omaha North 3

Bennington 12, Norris 2

Bishop Neumann 13, DC West/Concordia 1

Cozad 15, Chase County 0

Cozad 9, Gering 8

Elkhorn 10, Omaha Westside 3

Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Burke 0

FCEMF 13, Minden 2

Fremont 19, South Sioux City 0

Gering 7, Gothenburg 5

Gothenburg 10, Chase County 0

Grand Island 8, Kearney 5

Grand Island 9, Kearney 5

Gretna 9, Hastings 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Twin River 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 20, St. Paul 9

Kearney Catholic 9, Lexington 1

Lincoln North Star 7, Lincoln Northeast 1

Lincoln Northeast 10, Lincoln North Star 7

Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln High 0

Millard North 7, Omaha Northwest 0 (Forfeit)

Nebraska City 11, Plattsmouth 0

North Platte 15, Chadron 5

North Platte 9, Scottsbluff 0

Northwest 10, Holdrege 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 13, Duchesne/Roncalli 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 11, Omaha Mercy 0

Papillion-LaVista 10, Papillion-LaVista South 0

Polk County 9, Blue River 8

Raymond Central 9, Milford 1

South Sioux City 8, Omaha Bryan 0

St. Paul 9, Twin River 0

Wahoo 18, Platteview 0

Waverly 6, Ralston 5

Yutan/Mead 6, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4

