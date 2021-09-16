Ashland-Greenwood 8, Platteview 0

Auburn 12, Falls City 8

Aurora 13, Central City 5

Bishop Neumann 10, Fairbury 4

CCV 14, Ord 5

Cass 15, Fort Calhoun 3

Centennial 7, Blue River 3

Columbus Lakeview 17, Schuyler 5

Elkhorn 12, Norris 8

Elkhorn South 13, Papillion-LaVista South 2

Freeman 7, Auburn 2

Freeman 8, Falls City 4

Gothenburg 11, Holdrege 9

Gretna 8, Millard South 6

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 9, Arlington 1

Hastings 10, Adams Central 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 12, Polk County 2

Hastings St. Cecilia 14, FCEMF 1

Highway 91 9, O'Neill 7

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 16, South Sioux City 7

Norfolk 15, Lincoln High 4

Norfolk 7, Lincoln High 0

North Platte 11, Lexington 3

North Platte 12, Lexington 1

Northwest 11, Cozad 1

Omaha Gross Catholic 9, Nebraska City 1

Omaha Marian 2, Papillion-LaVista 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 11, Lincoln Pius X 1

Omaha Westside 11, Omaha Northwest 3

Seward 9, Milford 3

South Sioux City 19, West Point-Beemer 5

Southern Valley/Alma 16, Hershey 8

Wahoo 1, Ralston 0

Waverly 6, Blair 5

Weeping Water 15, Syracuse 7