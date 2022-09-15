Aquinas Catholic 12, Pierce 0
Beatrice 14, Freeman 3
Bellevue East 15, Omaha Westview 5
Bennington 10, Lincoln Northwest 0
Bishop Neumann 11, Fairbury 2
Blair 3, Waverly 1
Blue River 5, Centennial 4
Central City 2, Aurora 0
Elkhorn 11, Norris 3
Elkhorn North 8, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 2
Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Fort Calhoun 9, Cass 0
Fremont 15, Lincoln Southeast 1
Fremont 9, Lincoln Southeast 0
GICC 11, Twin River 3
Gothenburg 9, HAC 1
Gretna 14, Omaha Central 0
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 10, Arlington 2
Hastings St. Cecilia 5, Polk County 4
Hastings St. Cecilia 7, FCEMF 2
Lincoln Pius X 11, Omaha Skutt Catholic 1
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 9, South Sioux City 8
Millard North 10, Bellevue West 1
Millard South 14, Omaha Westside 2
Norfolk 9, Lincoln High 1
Northwest 13, Cozad 0
Ord 13, CCV 5
Papillion-LaVista 12, Omaha North 0
Papillion-LaVista South 13, Omaha Bryan 0
Scottsbluff 10, Gering 2
Seward 10, Milford 7
South Sioux City 18, Cuming County 5
Wahoo 8, Ralston 0
Wilber-Clatonia 7, Syracuse 4
Yutan/Mead 19, Tekamah-Herman 0