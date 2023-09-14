Aquinas Catholic 5, Pierce 0

Arlington 5, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4

Ashland-Greenwood 12, Plattsmouth 0

Bennington 7, Lincoln Northwest 2

Bishop Neumann 8, Fairbury 0

Blair 6, Waverly 1

CCV 13, Ord 5

Central City 12, Aurora 3

Cuming County 12, South Sioux City 3

Elkhorn North 15, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 2

Fort Calhoun 12, Cass 4

GICC 13, Twin River 5

Gering 7, Scottsbluff 5

Gothenburg 13, HWY 6 10

Gretna East 15, Omaha South 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 10, FCEMF 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Polk County 1

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 12, South Sioux City 2

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 8, Cuming County 7

Millard West 6, Lincoln East 3

Norfolk 16, Lincoln High 0

Northwest 10, Cozad 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 9, Nebraska City 1

Platteview 15, Schuyler 0

Ralston 7, Wahoo 4

Syracuse 17, Wilber-Clatonia 9

York 8, Kearney Catholic 0

