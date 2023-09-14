Aquinas Catholic 5, Pierce 0
Arlington 5, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4
Ashland-Greenwood 12, Plattsmouth 0
Bennington 7, Lincoln Northwest 2
Bishop Neumann 8, Fairbury 0
Blair 6, Waverly 1
CCV 13, Ord 5
Central City 12, Aurora 3
Cuming County 12, South Sioux City 3
Elkhorn North 15, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 2
Fort Calhoun 12, Cass 4
GICC 13, Twin River 5
Gering 7, Scottsbluff 5
Gothenburg 13, HWY 6 10
Gretna East 15, Omaha South 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 10, FCEMF 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Polk County 1
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 12, South Sioux City 2
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 8, Cuming County 7
Millard West 6, Lincoln East 3
Norfolk 16, Lincoln High 0
Northwest 10, Cozad 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 9, Nebraska City 1
Platteview 15, Schuyler 0
Ralston 7, Wahoo 4
Syracuse 17, Wilber-Clatonia 9
York 8, Kearney Catholic 0