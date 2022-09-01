Alliance 8, Hershey 0

Alliance 8, Hershey 0

Aquinas Catholic 6, Twin River 1

Arlington 14, Cass 4

Auburn 7, Wilber-Clatonia 6

Bishop Neumann 11, Fort Calhoun 3

Blair 15, Omaha Gross Catholic 7

Boone Central 12, North Bend Central 1

Centennial 12, Syracuse 1

Central City 6, CCV 0

Central City 6, St. Paul 1

Columbus Lakeview 9, Blue River 1

Cozad 13, Minden 6

Cozad 3, HAC 2

Elkhorn South 9, Bellevue West 3

FCEMF 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 0

Gothenburg 7, Lexington 1

Gretna 3, Norfolk 0

Hastings 18, North Platte 6

Lincoln North Star 10, Lincoln Pius X 0

Lincoln North Star 7, Lincoln Pius X 4

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 15, Highway 91 7

Millard South 12, Omaha Westview 0

NEN 11, Tekamah-Herman 1

NEN 14, Cuming County 0

North Platte 11, Hastings 8

Omaha Burke 21, Omaha Central 12

Omaha Marian 13, Omaha Benson 0

Papillion-LaVista 16, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Ralston 8, Platteview 0

Seward 12, Norris 11

St. Paul 6, CCV 5

Tekamah-Herman 18, Cuming County 0

Twin River 10, Kearney Catholic 1

Wahoo 3, Elkhorn 1

Waverly 10, Omaha Skutt Catholic 5

Wayne 15, South Sioux City 0

Tags

In other news