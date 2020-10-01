Adams Central 13, Aurora 11
Alliance 8, Holyoke, CO 1
Aquinas Catholic 23, West Point-Beemer 14
Arlington 12, Yutan/Mead 1
Arlington 7, DC West/Concordia 3
Auburn 14, Nebraska City 12
Blair 8, Bennington 5
Cass 14, Raymond Central 4
Cozad 12, Gothenburg 0
Crete 10, Adams Central 9
Crete 13, Lexington 1
Elkhorn North 18, Elkhorn 6
FCEMF 8, Freeman 7
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4, Wayne 1
Highway 91 13, South Sioux City 5
Holdrege 10, Columbus Lakeview 0
Holyoke, CO 13, Alliance 9
Kearney Catholic 9, Minden 3
Milford 9, Blue River 0
Millard West 10, Bellevue East 1
NEN 9, North Bend Central 1
North Platte 13, Hastings St. Cecilia 3
Northwest 10, Adams Central 0
Northwest 12, Holdrege 8
Northwest 4, Seward 2
O'Neill 8, Ord 0
Omaha Marian 8, Gretna 0
Omaha Mercy 5, Tekamah-Herman 3
Papillion-LaVista 7, Millard South 0
Papillion-LaVista South 8, Columbus 0
Seward 6, Crete 3
Seward 8, York 0
Syracuse 16, Falls City 3
Wahoo 8, Omaha Gross Catholic 0
York 15, Schuyler 0
York 6, Holdrege 2