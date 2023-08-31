Alliance 13, Hershey 1
Alliance 18, Hershey 13
Arlington 12, Cass 1
Ashland-Greenwood 3, Beatrice 0
Auburn 10, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Bellevue West 17, Omaha South 5
Bishop Neumann 15, Fort Calhoun 3
Blair 11, Omaha Gross Catholic 0
CCV 10, St. Paul 6
Centennial 9, Syracuse 1
Central City 11, St. Paul 4
Central City 12, CCV 5
Columbus 14, Bellevue East 13
Columbus Lakeview 12, Blue River 4
Cozad 16, HWY 6 7
Crete 12, Lincoln Northwest 10
FCEMF 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 4
Freeman 7, Milford 1
Gothenburg 9, Lexington 5
Gretna 6, Legend, CO 1
Highway 91 6, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3
Lincoln Pius X 12, Lincoln North Star 3
Lincoln Pius X 4, Lincoln North Star 1
Milford 5, Malcolm 1
Millard North 1, Lincoln Southwest 0
Omaha Buena Vista 20, Omaha Benson 8
Omaha Skutt Catholic 1, Waverly 0
Omaha Westside 9, Papillion-LaVista South 7
Papillion-LaVista South 2, Silo, OK 1
Pierce 8, O'Neill 7
Ralston 14, Platteview 3
Silo, OK 9, Omaha Westside 8
Wahoo 6, Elkhorn 0
Wayne 16, South Sioux City 0
York 10, Aurora 2