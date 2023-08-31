Alliance 13, Hershey 1

Alliance 18, Hershey 13

Arlington 12, Cass 1

Ashland-Greenwood 3, Beatrice 0

Auburn 10, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Bellevue West 17, Omaha South 5

Bishop Neumann 15, Fort Calhoun 3

Blair 11, Omaha Gross Catholic 0

CCV 10, St. Paul 6

Centennial 9, Syracuse 1

Central City 11, St. Paul 4

Central City 12, CCV 5

Columbus 14, Bellevue East 13

Columbus Lakeview 12, Blue River 4

Cozad 16, HWY 6 7

Crete 12, Lincoln Northwest 10

FCEMF 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 4

Freeman 7, Milford 1

Gothenburg 9, Lexington 5

Gretna 6, Legend, CO 1

Highway 91 6, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3

Lincoln Pius X 12, Lincoln North Star 3

Lincoln Pius X 4, Lincoln North Star 1

Milford 5, Malcolm 1

Millard North 1, Lincoln Southwest 0

Omaha Buena Vista 20, Omaha Benson 8

Omaha Skutt Catholic 1, Waverly 0

Omaha Westside 9, Papillion-LaVista South 7

Papillion-LaVista South 2, Silo, OK 1

Pierce 8, O'Neill 7

Ralston 14, Platteview 3

Silo, OK 9, Omaha Westside 8

Wahoo 6, Elkhorn 0

Wayne 16, South Sioux City 0

York 10, Aurora 2

